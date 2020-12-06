Lisa Lockhart, the veteran barrel racer from Oelrichs, South Dakota, leaped into the money Saturday in a big way on her buckskin mare with a 17.09-second three-barrel run in the Texas Ranger’s ball park in Arlington, Texas.
It was good enough to win the third go-round in the National Finals Rodeo with seven rounds to go through Dec. 12.
Lockhart, a Wolf Point, Montana, native, lives in the tiny town of Oelrichs, a few miles from Nebraska and Wyoming, south of the Black Hills.
She’s a testament to endurance and at 55 remains one of the top athletes in the sole women’s event at the NFR.
There is no senior tour in barrel racing, so Lockhart, still one of the best, competes against the best, most of whom are handicapped by not having her experience.
Lockhart has taken second-place in the world championship twice and has qualified for the NFR 13 times. Only the top 15 money-winners each year are invited to the NFR in each of the seven events. She's won her way to the NFR 13 times, the second-highest number among barrel-racers.
Saturday’s times were relatively slow, compared to many other barrel races; but it depends much on the arena and the ground.
Barrel racing is one of the timed events that include tie-down roping and team roping and steer wrestling. The "rough-stock" events of saddle broncs, bareback broncs and bulls garner more attention usually.
Steers have been heard to say they consider themselves pretty rough stock, too. It takes two horses and riders to get them down, after all.
The NFR has been held in a smaller arena in Las Vegas since 1985, but COVID-19 concerns led Vegas to veto it this December.
So organizers moved it to Fort Worth and nearby Arlington and the brand-spanking-new Globe Life Field where the Texas Rangers played this year for the first time. Not only is it much larger than the Vegas venue which is the hockey-rink-sized Thomas and Mack Center where the UNLV Running Rebels play basketball. But Globe Life Field makes a lot of sense: what better place to hold a 10-day melee of controlled chaos with about 135 riders, bucking broncs and bulls, teetering barrels, wrestled steers and roped calves, all at top speed, than in an arena named after a huge accident insurance company?
It's also a homecoming: after Fort Pierre's legend Casey Tibbs took some advice from other South Dakota rodeo people to push for a year-ending rodeo to determine championships, the first NFR was held in Dallas in 1959. It was just as Tibbs ended his string of world championships dating to 1949.
South Dakota's rodeo association had been holding such an annual finals for years and Tibbs and others convinced the PRCA to do the same, say Jim Korkow and other local rodeo people.
It has become a big deal, with lots of prize money and lots of drama during the 10 days of competition.
In 2016, Lockhart averaged 13.798 seconds over 10 rides at the NFR, the second-fastest average on record.
She's won about $2.77 million in her barrel-racing career, counting this year so far, including her NFR winnings, according to the PRCA. So far this year, including Saturday's $26,231 purse for first, she has won $83,904, which puts her in sixth place in the world standings for 2020 so far.
Rodeo, way back to the time of Casey Tibbs, who started his rodeo career in the 1940s, has judged the excellence of its athletes by how much money they win. The NFR is the last round-up of the year and many competitors can make a big piece of their annual winnings during the 10 days.
Lockhart and her husband, Grady, who is a professional tie-down roper, have three children and they work with horses at their place at Oelrichs.
She retired her well-known buckskin gelding, Louie, after last year's NFR; he’s 17.
On Saturday night, Lockhart talked to a representative of the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association which is part of the organization of the Wrangler NFR and makes stories and photos available:
“I thought my run the first night, she (Rosas Cantina CC) felt really good, as well,” Lockhart said. “We barely got the third barrel, and it’s been tight every trip. I really had to stay focused on how I was going to try and ride her tonight, so that was just part of the game plan.
“Anytime you can be in any winner’s circle, let alone here at the NFR, it’s hard to explain. It’s awesome.”
Lockhart also was quick to credit her horsepower for leading her to a victory.
“Rosas is very fast, she’s extremely fast. She is just very reactive to everything, and so timing is impeccable, so it’s very hard as a rider sometimes to have that timing and to time everything perfectly. I think that’s the most difficult part, but she loves her job and can run so fast. It’s an absolute blast.”
Here is a PRCA link to interviews with Round 3 winners:
