RAPID CITY — More than 500 South Dakota School of Mines & Technology students were named to the Dean’s List for the 2019 spring semester.
In order to merit a spot on the Dean’s List, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the semester. Full-time students must have earned a minimum of 12 credit hours that term, while part-time students must have earned between three and 11 credit hours.
The following local students have earned these honors:
- Pierre - Benjamin Deis, Mechanical Engineering; Cole Hoelscher, Mechanical Engineering; Powell Klinger, Electrical Engineering; Matthew Pugh, Computer Engineering; Micah Runner, Computer Engineering; Samuel Ryckman, Mechanical Engineering/Computer Science
- Fort Pierre - Grady Tibbs, Industrial Eng. & Eng. Mgmt.
About SD Mines - Founded in 1885, the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology is a science and engineering research university located in Rapid City, offering bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees. The university enrolls 2,654 students with an average class size of 24. The SD School of Mines placement rate for graduates is 97 percent, with an average starting salary of more than $63,350.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.