Hunters across South Dakota have donated more than 1 million pounds of wild game to the Sportsmen Against Hunger, crossing a major milestone for the program.
“It certainly takes a village and many great agencies who have worked together to make this happen but the No. 1 group to thank for reaching this goal are the sportsmen of our state,” Chairman Jeff Olson said in a news release.
The effort, which began in 1993, has contributed over 4 million meals to food-insecure people, according to the release. One in nine people are food insecure in South Dakota.
Two major suppliers to the program are the cities of Sioux Falls and Rapid City, which perform herd reductions within city limits and contribute venison burger.
This year 6,400 pounds of burger were donated from Rapid City alone, according to the release. The city, Black Hills Sportsmen Club and Sportsmen Against Hunger paid for the processing costs.
From the Newsroom
Our flagship email newsletter Join thousands of other readers who receive our daily digest of the community's biggest news. A five-minute read delivered every weekday at noon.
Thanks, you're signed up.
Please enter your email.
In addition to ground meat, the program takes in a variety of other wild game — from roosters to antelope to walleye to elk.
“The South Dakota Sportsmen Against Hunger Board of Directors, along with many South Dakotans that benefit from this program, would like to thank everyone who has donated meat and funds to support our efforts to help end hunger in South Dakota,” Olson said in the release. “We also want to thank the meat processors, Feeding South Dakota and the SD Game Fish and Parks organization. Without them, this program would not succeed.”
Walmart, the Elmen Foundation and Scheels are also longtime supporters of the program.
“Now, let us start on working on our second million pounds,” Olson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.