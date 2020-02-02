The following area students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at South Dakota State University, Brookings. Students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and earned at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. Students with an asterisk received a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Blunt — Clay Feller, college of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences (AFES).
Harrold — Brianna Beckler, AFES. Rachel Husted , college of Education and Human Sciences (EHS); Madeline Aesoph , EHS. Maria Aesoph , college of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences (AHSS); Jharett Bloomenrader, AFES; Brittany Fyler , EHS; Makayla Kroeplin, College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions (PAHP); Halle Tvedt, EHS; Shantay Werdel, AHSS.
Holabird — Bennett Peterson, college of Engineering (ENGR).
Onida — Marinda Archer, college of Nursing (NURS); Cade Currier , AFES; Greer Hofer, AFES; Audrey Johnson , EHS.
Pierre — Samuel Adams, AFES; Hannah Becker , EHS; Kaylee Becker , EHS; Addison Eisenbeisz, AHSS; Bennett Eisenbeisz, ENGR; Samantha Gortmaker, AHSS; Halle Gronlund , SENGR; Anna Haberman, AHSS; Sarah Haberman , college of Natural Sciences; Nathanael Hill , AHSS; Alyssa Iedema , AHSS; Abbigail Kitts , EHS; Tate Mueller, ENGR; Stephanie Nelson, ENGR; Ty Paulsen, AHSS; Joshua Rounds, EHS; Matthew Rounds, ENGR; Evan Rumrill ; ENGR; Brett Samuelson , ENGR; Kelsey Schmitz , AHSS; Kailee Schultz , AHSS; Ariana Schumacher, AFES; Annabelle Simpson, PAHP; Lisa Stein, NS; Erika Layne Stout , NURS; Jordan Yhompson , PAHP; Kenzie Trujillo; AHSS; Ryan Warne, AHSS; Nicholas Wiebe, AHSS; Raegan Winder, EHS.
