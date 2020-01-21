The 68th Annual South Dakota Picnic is set for Saturday, Feb. 29, starting at 1 p.m., but attendees are asked to arrive early for socializing with fellow South Dakotans.
This picnic is held in Lakeland, Florida, at the Grace Lutheran Church, 745 S. Ingraham Avenue.
Please RSVP. Contact Clark if there are any changes in your address, phone numbers, email address, etc. so she can update the membership list.
Directions: From Tampa – I-4 to US 98S (Exit 32). Right on US 98S to Bartow Road. Left on Bartow Road to Ingraham Ave. Right on Ingraham Ave to Grace Lutheran Church. Go past church to Cumberland St. Right on Cumberland St to driveway into church. From Orlando- Follow I-4 W to US 98S (Florida Ave). Left on US 98S (Florida Ave) to Bartow Rd. Left on Bartow Road to Ingraham Ave. Right on Ingraham Ave to Grace Lutheran Church. Go past church to Cumberland St. Right on Cumberland St to driveway into church.
Bring a large casserole or hot dish or salad or dessert. Bring plates and silverware for your own family; no serving utensils. Coffee, iced tea, and sodas will be provided. No alcohol is allowed.
For more information, contact June Clark, 434 Cameo Dr. Lakeland, FL 33803 or call 863-646-1131 or email june.jj01@gmail.com. Or contact Sue Kelly, 1010 68th St. NW, Bradenton, FL 34209 or call 941-792-8235 or email suehkelly@verizon.net.
