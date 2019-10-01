The South Dakota Department of Tourism, in partnership with the South Dakota Arts Council, is launching a fall social media campaign called “State of Create.”
Social media influencers passionate about photography, murals, music, and other art forms will be paired with local South Dakota artists. The out-of-state influencers will be invited to South Dakota to learn about the state’s arts scene and to create their own individual art pieces based on their experiences traveling through the state.
“The ‘State of Create’ campaign is unlike anything we’ve produced before, and our department is eager to showcase this side of South Dakota,” says Secretary of the Department of Tourism James Hagen. “The South Dakota Arts Council has always been a strong partner, and we’re happy to put a spotlight on our world-class arts community.”
This campaign features a muralist, illustrator, motorcycle enthusiast, and creative podcaster. Local artists will be from several different counties and regions across South Dakota.
“This is an exciting opportunity to showcase South Dakota,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “From Art Alley in Rapid City to the Faulkton grain elevator murals to the new Arc of Dreams in Sioux Falls, South Dakotans are at the top of their game when it comes to supporting public art.”
Launching in late September, “State of Create” will span the fall and early winter months. To follow along with the campaign, follow the South Dakota Department of Tourism on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Use the hashtag #StateOfCreate on social media to show us how South Dakota has inspired you to create.
The South Dakota Department of Tourism is comprised of Tourism and the South Dakota Arts Council. The department is led by Secretary James Hagen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.