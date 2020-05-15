Next week, South Dakota officials plan to start testing everyone at nursing homes and assisted living facilities throughout the state for COVID-19.
Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon made the announcement on Thursday, May 15, during her second of two daily news briefings. She said officials would begin mass testing across South Dakota of “vulnerable populations.”
“I am very pleased to share with folks that we will be beginning some mass testing of vulnerable populations starting next week in the state of South Dakota,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “I want to remind people that mass testing is really point-in-time specific, but can be a foundation where we might be seeing COVID cases, especially among people that aren’t showing symptoms.”
But wait, there’s more.
“Following mass testing, we will be doing ongoing random testing to ensure that we are staying ahead of COVID,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “Again, focusing on vulnerable populations.”
The rationale behind the push for this mass testing is simply that those in nursing homes and other congregate facilities are some of the most vulnerable, susceptible and at the highest risk of sever outcomes with the contraction of COVID-19, Malsam-Rysdon said.
“The priority populations we are focusing on, starting next week, include nursing home and assisted living residents and staff,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “In the next two weeks, we will be testing all residents of nursing homes and assisted livings and the staff in those facilities, statewide.”
Now, with the supply chain figured out, it should be a little bit easier, she said.
“This is a very tall order, but I am very pleased by the response of the nursing home and assisted living industry,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “Folks recognize that this is a big lift. We will be administering thousands and thousands of tests, but that is a foundation in our response moving forward.”
“We’ll also be working to do, and partner to do, testing in some of our tribal communities,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “That’s another priority population for a number of different reasons, and our first event is slated to be in the Sisseton Wahpeton area for next week.”
State officials plan to work alongside those from North Dakota to complete the mission, Malsam-Rysdon said.
They also plan to work with certain employers with individuals labeled essential and critical to infrastructure, she said. They have already been working with some, and as next week unfolds, they plan to have more.
The secretary said officials will also be working with other congregate living situations, such as providers who help people live with intellectual disability, or other group home living conditions where there could be vulnerable folks, she said.
“This is really just the start of us doing aggressive testing in the state of South Dakota, focusing on those vulnerable people in a mass testing level so that we can ensure that we don’t have COVID in those populations. Where we do, we can isolate that, and, hopefully, not see large outbreaks.”
After the mass testing, the randomized testing to begin is called sentinel testing, Malsam-Rysdon said.
They do have the provisions to continue to do aggressive testing in those populations, if the need arises again, she said. The mass testing will be funded from the federal relief already in the state’s possession, she said.
As people “reengage with society at large,” the focus, state head Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said, is on individuals taking precautions when they go out.
“Individuals need to make sure they are taking appropriate precautions as they’re doing that and getting out a little bit more,” Clayton said. “That does include making sure they are washing their hands frequently. Use of a cloth face mask is something that is encouraged as well.”
The other important thing is continuing investigations, while having the ability to ramp up if and when the need arises. At this point, they have been able to meet the existing caseload, Clayton said.
