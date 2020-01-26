South Dakota’s tourism industry has grown for the 10th straight year, reaching a record level of visitors, visitor spending and impact on the state’s economy.

“(Tourism in South Dakota) also has a much larger impact beyond visitor-spending dollars,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “These visitors fall in love with our state, and many of them decide to move here, start a business here, or retire in our great state.”

“Even with massive flooding and the adverse weather we faced in our state and the region, 2019 was a better year than we thought it was going to be,” said James Hagen, secretary of the Department of Tourism. “The spring snowstorms, flooding, and a struggling agriculture economy did result in fewer visitors to our national and state parks, lower hotel occupancy in the Black Hills, and less revenue in certain communities. However, that was balanced by the growth of other areas and businesses across the state.”

