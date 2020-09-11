Traffic deaths in South Dakota so far this year are well above 2019 figures by this time, including a doubling of motorcyclists killed in crashes.
But Tony Mangan, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety, said the context is important: last year saw the state's record low in traffic deaths and 2020 so far is right at the average of previous few years, despite being so much higher than 2019.
Through Thursday, Sept. 10, 80 people have died in traffic crashes in the state, up from 58 by the same date in 2019, Mangan told the Capital Journal.
But he pointed out that the dramatic increase is largely a function of last year’s anomalous low.
The average number of traffic deaths from Jan. 1-Sept. 10 in the five years 2014-2018 was 80, Mangan said.
In 2018 by this point, 94 people had died in traffic crashes in South Dakota.
“So we are about where we usually are at this time of year,” he said.
The long-term trend has been fewer and fewer traffic deaths in the state — and nationwide — even as the number of miles driving keeps increasing.
In the 30 years before 2019, annual traffic fatalities averaged 152 in South Dakota. However, in the decade from 2009 to 2018, the average was 129.5, according to DPS figures.
In 2019, the number of deaths totaled 102, the lowest since figures began being recorded just after World War II.
Motorcycle deaths are well ahead of last year’s figures so far: 24 people died on bikes by Sept. 10, double the 12 deaths by the same date in 2019, according to Mangan.
An analysis of the state Department of Public Safety’s figures found:
From 1990-2018, annual traffic deaths averaged 152.1 in the state; but from 2009-2018, the average was 129.5 deaths per year. Motorcycle deaths the past two decades have swung from 10 in 1999 to the record high 31 in 2015. But the average of annual motorcycle deaths has stayed fairly stable: 20.24 annually over the past 21 years; 20.4 annually over the past 10 years.
The record number of motorcycle crash deaths in South Dakota was 31 in 2015 since statistics began being recorded in 1963. A main factor in 2015 was the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally that brought a record crowd estimated at about 730,000. During the 2015 Rally, in and around Sturgis and the Rapid City District of the state Highway Patrol in the Black Hills, 14 motorcyclists died in crashes.
This year, two men died in motorcycle crashes during the Rally in the same region that is monitored by the Highway Patrol, which is part of the DPS, according to figures from Mangan.
One of the most recent motorcycle deaths in the state was Eric Atkins, 44, of Pinehurst, Idaho. He was driving north on U.S. Highway 85 about 17 miles north of Buffalo in sparsely populated Harding County about 12:40 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 6, on an Indian motorcycle.
He lost control and was thrown from the bike. He was not wearing a helmet and later died of his injuries.
Mangan said a variety of factors can affect traffic statistics each year and he doesn’t hazard a guess on the big difference so far between 2019 and 2020.
Two things come to mind: Much of 2019 saw the wettest conditions on record across much of the state, especially the heaviest-populated eastern one-third of South Dakota. The flooded, closed, ruined, and damaged roads and bridges no doubt cut traveling across large areas of the state for months last year.
On the other hand, by all reports, this year of the COVID-19 pandemic has led some people to get out of their homes and social-distancing strictures by hitting the road and hitting it fast.
Law enforcement officers across the nation, including in South Dakota, report seeing way more drivers exceeding speed limits by huge amounts, with speeds of 100 mph not as uncommon as they usually area, with some seen around 150 mph or more. Because many assumed that overall traffic numbers were down during the pandemic, some of them decided to take advantage of open roads and - they hoped - fewer law officers on patrol and really wind it out.
The state Highway Patrol this year has regularly posted on its social media photos of troopers’ dash cams showing the radar detector indicating speeds of in three digits which led to the stop of the vehicle shown in the photo through the windshield.
Mangan said that the main safety factors remain: don't speed, don't drive drunk and use seat belts.
