There were lots of things down Thursday, June 4 in Pierre.
The number of new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota dropped a few from the previous day to 87, and two more individuals were recorded down in the recovered column from within the Smithfield Foods cluster of employees, Department of Health officials reported during the daily teleconference.
The state’s Department of Health website was down too, but this did not stop state head Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton from disseminating numbers and Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon clarifying policy.
The Bureau of Information and Telecommunications reported a hardware failure issue in the network servers. However, state officials had the site up and running again before 2 p.m., just three hours later.
When the servers lost connection, they all shut down in their cluster the way they are designed to do. The purpose is to protect the information and the rest of the chain, BIT Commissioner Jeff Clines said.
As with every other COVID-19 day, one must take the good with the bad. The good on Thursday was twofold.
There were 3,876 negative test results returned as South Dakota, as state officials proved they could handle a high volume.
“It does represent the highest number of negative tests we have seen in a single day,” Clayton said.
The bad was there were two more deaths. One was of a Minnehaha County resident, while the other of a Pennington County resident, officials said.
Hughes and Stanley counties remained stagnant with their respective active case numbers of four and two cases on Thursday.
The other counties with new COVID-19 cases included one in each of Coddington, Custer, Day, Hamlin, Jerauld, Lyman, Roberts, Union and Ziebach counties; two in each of Lake, Meade and Oglala Lakota counties; three in Clay, Lincoln and Todd counties; four in Brown County; eight in Minnehaha County; 18 in Pennington County and 33 in Beadle County, the state said.
The increase in Beadle County is in part related to the recent cluster identified at LSI JackLinks, Clayton said.
Moreover, while there are more cases reported across more counties, and the disease is still finding new places where it has not previously been identified as community acquired. Clayton attributes this observation of the numbers to the “ebb and flow” of the COVID-19 pandemic as it “finds susceptible populations to infect.”
The total numbers from the state reported on Thursday included 5,247 total positive test results of infected individuals. There were 1,020 active cases on Thursday, along with 4,163 individuals who have recovered from it, Clayton said.
There have been 47,376 total negative test results returned, along with 64 deaths so far, officials said.
The updated numbers for the three clusters officials are publicly tracking with DemKota Beef, JackLinks and Smithfield included 137 individuals recovered of the 163 infected for DemKota; 47 recovered of 99 infected at JackLinks; and 843 of 853 at Smithfield, Clayton said.
At Smithfield, all of the close contacts related to the case have recovered. State officials said, again, they will not always give close contact numbers related to clusters.
The Department of Health updates the daily numbers every day around noon. It can be found at https://doh.sd.gov/news/cornonavirus.aspx online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.