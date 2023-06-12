For Sharlene Howe, the strength of a good medical visit reaches beyond physical health. Howe, who goes to the South Dakota Indian Urban Health clinic in Pierre, seeks out human connections when she and her family need medical help.
“Those are the most important things – being helpful and friendly,” said Howe, an enrolled member of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe.
Howe was conversing in front of the new SDUIH building on 339 S. Pierre St., slated to open on June 29. She'd come to the spot with her daughter, Laura Rojas, and her great grandson, Lorik Rojas. All three use the Pierre Clinic of SDUIH, which will be moving from its current building at 1714 Abbey Rd. to the new downtown location.
SDUIH is renting the Abbey Road location but purchased the location at 339 S. Pierre St., explained Tami Hogie-Lorenzen, chief medical officer for SDUIH.
On Thursday, Hogie-Lorenzen was offering packages of food in front of the clinic's soon-to-be home on Pierre Street as part of the Feeding South Dakota Summer BackPack Program, which provides packages of food for children to take home. It’s a program that 5-year-old Lorik seemed to relish as he flashed smiles and bantered with the adults around him.
Participation in the BackPack Program stands among a host of summer services that SDUIH is scheduled to provide in the summer – some of which may be enhanced by the new and larger space.
SDUIH has clinics in Pierre and Sioux Falls.
Hogie-Lorenzen – a nurse practitioner with a doctorate in nursing practice – said most of the people who come to the clinics are Native, but all are accepted. She said SDUIH is a Federally Qualified Health Center, designed to meet the needs of an underserved population and offering a sliding fee scale. She said no one is turned away.
She noted a number of summer services and activities.
“We’re hosting mammograms here at the clinic,” she said, “to make sure that people stay up to date on their health screenings.” She said people can come in for mammograms from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 15. at 1714 Abbey Rd., the current location.
She encouraged people to call ahead.
Hogie-Lorenzen said staff members at the clinic are also hoping to offer a walking program in July, in conjunction with the Better Choices, Better Health program that’s run through the South Dakota State University Extension.
“We’re really looking forward to offering more physical activity down by the river,” she said.
She stressed the importance of cultural offerings to good health, and she said the new downtown space will nourish those offerings.
“We’re really excited to increase our cultural programming,” she said. “Here (in the current building) we have one traditional room that we use for all of our education and community programs – and for our cultural programs. At the new clinic, the cultural health program will have their own area, and they’ll be able to offer more groups and activities once we move, which will be great.”
Hogie-Lorenzen said the building on Abbey Road is 8,000 square feet, compared to 16,000 square feet in the new building.
An addiction-recovery group offered by SDUIH may benefit from the new space. Larry Prairie Chicken, a licensed addiction counselor with SDUIH, helps lead 10-week adult programs for men drawing on what's called the Red Road Approach to healing. He assists SDUIH Chief Cultural Officer Thomas DeCoteau Jr.
Leta Wise Spirit is running a series for women, Prairie Chicken said.
Prairie Chicken described the Red Road Approach as weaving cultural traditions into the process of healing from addiction and connecting with those traditions in a quest to live thoughtfully and reverently. The SDUIH website describes it as a “cognitive & experiential curriculum on Native American/Indigenous philosophies.”
Participants, Prairie Chicken said, come to the group with varying levels of knowledge of Native tradition.
“To some it’s foreign, to some it’s familiar – and some have some knowledge of it,” he said.
Sessions, he said, include topics such as the Seven Sacred Directions, and Prairie Chicken also mentioned smudging with sage and other purification practices as key components of recovery.
“Always we welcome them into the circle,” he added, referring to people who come to the program. “So far we haven’t had anyone come in intoxicated or sick, but even if we did we would still welcome them.”
Hogie-Lorenzen said there’s been one graduating class in the Red Road program so far, and she said sessions are planned at the new building in July.
Hogie-Lorenzen also described a support group SDIUH is launching in the fall in response to a profound need in the community.
“On May 5, we held a vigil for missing and murdered Indigenous relatives, and we had over 80 people in attendance,” she said. “From that event, we really found a need for increased awareness. So, starting this fall, we’re going to be offering a support group for families and loved ones of missing and murdered Indigenous relatives.”
Hogie-Lorenzen noted that the care provided by SDUIH weaves together medical, behavioral and cultural health in serving patients.
“We know that culture is very much intertwined with people’s physical and mental health, and being able to offer those cultural programs – support groups, talking circles, Inipi (Sweat Lodge) – that’s so important to people and their overall holistic health,” she said.
She said SDUIH follows a Patient Centered Medical Home model of care.
“That’s really putting the patient at the center of the care they receive,” Hogie-Lorenzen said. “It gives patients more of a voice in their care and in their health.”
Laura Rojas, daughter of Sharlene Howe and grandmother of Lorik Rojas, also noted the importance of a broader human connection in medical care for her family. She likes to see that “the doctors actually care, and show that they do.”
Rojas added: “Then we’re more likely to stay and keep coming back.”
People seeking more information about SDUIH can call 605-224-8841 for the Pierre Clinic and 605-339-0420 for the Sioux Falls Clinic. They can reach the after-hours nurse triage line at 605-609-9294. People can also visit https://sduih.org/ for more information.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.