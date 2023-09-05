gasbuddy

Average gasoline prices in South Dakota have fallen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.66/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 628 stations in South Dakota. Prices in South Dakota are 6.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 3.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 9.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.435 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in South Dakota was priced at $3.32/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.29/g, a difference of 97.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.32/g while the highest was $4.29/g, a difference of 97.0 cents per gallon.

