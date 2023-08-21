gas buddy

Average gasoline prices in South Dakota have fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.71/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 628 stations in South Dakota. Prices in South Dakota are 27.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 9.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.297 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in South Dakota was priced at $3.33/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.29/g, a difference of 96.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.33/g while the highest was $4.29/g, a difference of 96.0 cents per gallon.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments