Average gasoline prices in South Dakota have risen 20.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.89 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 628 stations in South Dakota.
Prices in South Dakota are 14.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 25.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 0.9 cents in the last week to $4.426 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in South Dakota was priced at $3.27/g Sunday, and the most expensive was $4.49/g.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.79/g.
"The national average hit some road bumps over the last week after starting to decline early in the week. The second half saw the national average rise as gas prices in the Corn Belt started spiking, pulling the average price in the U.S. along with it," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"In addition, the West Coast saw more refinery snags, pushing gas prices higher, and so areas of the West Coast got punched along with the Corn Belt states," De Haan said. "Over 10 states saw prices rise by over 10 cents per gallon compared to last week, while some like Iowa and Minnesota have seen average prices spike by over 30 cents per gallon."
De Hann said there is some good news for those in the hardest hit states in the Midwest.
"Gasoline prices should start to level off and even decline by mid-week," he said. "And with most of the nation switching back to cheaper winter gasoline on Saturday, we should see more price decreases for most the nation in the weeks ahead, barring further refinery disruptions and hurricane season. Fall tends to bring falling gas prices, and I'm hoping this year won't be any different."
