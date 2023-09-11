Gas buddy

Average gasoline prices in South Dakota have risen 20.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.89 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 628 stations in South Dakota.

Prices in South Dakota are 14.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 25.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 0.9 cents in the last week to $4.426 per gallon.

