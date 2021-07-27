Team South Dakota competed in the National High School Finals Rodeo last week at the Lancaster Event Center in Lincoln, Neb. A couple of the athletes on Team South Dakota were from the local area.
As a girls team, South Dakota placed 22nd out of 40 teams after finishing with a score of 785. On the boys side, South Dakota finished seventh out of 38 teams with a score of 3,207.50. Overall, South Dakota placed tenth with a score of 3,992.50. Texas placed first in all three team standings. They finished with an overall score of 14,538.33.
Locally, Pierre T.F. Riggs student Layni Stevens competed in three events. Her average time in barrel racing was 41.819 seconds, while her average time in goat tying was 7.73 seconds. Stevens’ average in pole bending was 51.644 seconds.
Four South Dakota athletes placed in the top eight in their rodeo events. Hereford’s Talon Elshere placed second in saddle bronc riding, while Buffalo’s Grey GIlbert placed fourth in steer wrestling. Colome’s Linkyn Petersek placed eighth in tie-down roping. The team of Hermosa’s Tegan Fite and Rapid City’s Rio Nutter placed eighth in team roping.
There was also a light rifle competition at the National High School Finals Rodeo. Pierre’s Jenna Kruger placed third in the short go with an aggregated score of 662. In the long go, Kruger placed third with a score of 333.
