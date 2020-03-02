South Dakotans meet with U.S. Sec. of Agriculture during National Farmers Union convention

Acknowledging the challenges facing American agriculture, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said he remains bullish for the future of agriculture. This was in an address to Farmers Union members during the organization’s National Convention held in Georgia, March 1-3.
“People need you. People need us. People need American agriculture,” Perdue said.
Jeff and Rachel Kippley farm near Aberdeen. Jeff Kippley was recognized for leadership and membership work in S.D. Farmers Union with the Bruce Miller Award.
The Kippleys are among seven South Dakota Farmers Union members who were elected to serve as delegates during Convention: Gerri Eide, Gettysburg; Terry Sestak, Tabor; Scott Kolousek, Wessington Springs; Brian Cain, Miller and Amber Kolousek, Wessington Springs.
“Through policy and education, we are able to keep our organization focused,” said Jeff Kippley. Kolousek agreed, “We have representation from all kinds of farming. I am eager to see how the policy developed at the state level becomes part of national policy.”
Concerned over fair prices for cattle producers and an advocate for country of origin labeling (COOL), Kolousek wants positive steps for cattle producers, including mandatory Country-of-Origin-Labeling (mCOOL); break up the meat packer consolidation and require any trader on the Chicago Board of Trade or Chicago Mercantile Exchange to physically own for 30 days the commodity in which they trade.
“The last four years have progressively gotten tougher, economically, for us. Corporate consolidation in livestock and agronomy businesses needs to be stopped and reversed,” Kolousek said.
“Because of leaders like Jeff and Rachel Kippley, membership has grown this last year in our state,” said Karla Hofhenke, SDFU executive director. “I am very impressed with the group of delegates we have this year. They are a good representation of our state’s family farmers and ranchers. And their leadership is going to be needed in developing our organization’s national policy, making sure the family farmer and rancher is not forgotten.”
“Our policy is developed by farmers and ranchers who have skin in the game and know what changes need to be made so their operations can be viable into the future,” said SDFU President Doug Sombke.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.