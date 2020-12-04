South Dakotans - and the state itself - are playing major roles at the National Finals Rodeo, which opened its 10-day stand on Thursday, Dec. 3, in Fort Worth and Arlington, Texas.
On Friday, Gov. Kristi Noem even put in an appearance at the event that brings the nation's top riders of broncs, bulls and barrel racers before a big crowd with up to $21 million going to the winners in seven events. Only the world's top 15 competitors in each event get invited.
For the first time since 1985 the NFR event is not in Las Vegas because city leaders there banned the event during this year of COVID-19 because of the huge crowds it brings to a small venue.
In September, the leaders of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association said the NFR would take place in Texas, using the new Globe Life Field where the Texas Rangers can play inside baseball now.
It’s a big change for the NFR, said Ted Harbin, a Missouri-based publicist who is handling the PR for 14 NFR competitors, including Jace Melvin, who grew up in Fort Pierre.
In Vegas, the events of bucking and roping and racing were done in a hockey rink. A baseball field feels like home on the range, according to Harbin.
“The arena here is more than three times bigger than they have for the NFR in Las Vegas,” Harbin told the Capital Journal. “Down the left field line, we have the steer wrestlers. Then, down the first-base line we have the calf roping. There are 12 bucking chutes. We only had seven in Vegas.”
He and others covering the NFR now have spacious press boxes to watch it live. In Vegas, he had to watch it on a big screen TV in a small room removed from the arena.
The Vegas venue holds about 18,000 in the stands. The Arlington ballpark holds 40,300, but it can only be half-full to allow for social distancing, Harbin said.
However, the NFR and PRCA have five years remaining of a 10-year contract to keep the NFR in Las Vegas, Harbin said. So after the hiatus this year for the pandemic, it’s expected it will be back there next year.
Harbin wrote some news about Melvin’s first night at the 2020 NFR on his first trip to any NFR. Despite the 940 miles down the road from Fort Pierre to Fort Worth, it’s actually handy for Melvin, who has a place in Stephenville, Texas, about 90 miles southwest of Arlington, which is itself 15 miles west of Fort Worth, where many of the NFR activities will take place.
Melvin “put on a display that proved why he’s one of the top 15 steer wrestlers in the game, knocking down his steer in 4.1 seconds to finish sixth in Thursday’s first round. It was worth $4,231. He has now pushed his season’s earnings to $60,456. More importantly, he gained a little more confidence heading into the final nine nights of the 2020 ProRodeo season.”
Melvin told him he wasn’t nervous, but more anxious to get the first run under his belt.
“With all the stuff going on, the running around and the extra things you do, I just wanted to focus my attention on getting that steer thrown down,” Melvin said.
Harbin pointed out how close the competition was: Three men tied for first place with runs of 3.9 seconds each, so each pocketed nearly $21,000 for that lack of two-tenths of a second.
Melvin credited the “best pen of steers,” for helping that go-round go well.
“We executed. I got a good start and I finished the run strong,” he told Harbin. “I was just tickled to scratch a little bit of money to start this NFR. It took a little bit of weight off my shoulders, too. It just made me realize there’s money to be won here, so let’s go get it.”
Korkow Rodeo, just a few miles east of Pierre, and Sutton Rodeo of Onida, which is 30 miles northeast of Pierre, again bring “rough stock” to the NFR: bulls and/or broncs. Korkow is the only stock contractor that has been bringing the four-legged rodeo athletes to the NFR for 61 consecutive years. It’s the cowboys who pick the rough stock contractors, so it means the broncs and bulls buck enough to earn the 50 percent of the score needed for the cowboy’s end ot hold up. Misty Korkow Clair pointed out on social media that the Korkow bull, Standard Tuesday, bucked well enough so that Ky Hamilton scored 90 on the first night, enough for second-place and $20,731, which helped Hamilton to be in first place in the world standings with $120,177 in winnings in 2020 so far.
One of the most successful South Dakotans in professional rodeo is Lisa Lockhart, a rancher from Oelrichs who is at her 12th NFR. Just getting there is a sign of being an elite athlete: it’s only the top 15 in seven events who are invited. It’s based, line pro rode has been since before World War II, on cash winnings in the arena.
Lockhart has been Reserve World Champion barrel racer twice and been the NFR Average Champion twice. She had a rough first night, coming in 15th of 15 with a time of 22.11 seconds on Thursday night.
Lockhart two weeks ago posted this on her social media page: “Worry looks around. Regret looks back. FAITH LOOKS FORWARD!! ￼ I am certainly looking forward to the 2020 NFR even though there are so many changes ￼being made daily, just to allow this amazing event to happen! Nothing about it it is going to be “normal”, but the way I look at it, it’s an exciting new adventure! Game on! #befearless #faith #dontlookback.”
Brent Sutton of the Sutton Rodeo family at Onida, was in a new role Thursday, too: he rode as a pick-up man for the bronc riders. It’s a tough job that requires very skilled riders and well-trained, aggressive horses who like mixing it up with broncs and getting the riders off safe after the eight-second horn blows.
Clay Guardipree, a photographer from Mitchell, South Dakota, shot a photo of Sutton in the arena Thursday. He said it had a lot of meaning for him because they are friends.
“He’s a class act cowboy who doesn’t say much but he has earned his right to be here,” Guardipree said in a post to his social media page.
Cole Elshere, Faith, South Dakota, saddle bronc rider, who played the role of legendary Fort Pierre-born rodeo cowboy Casey Tibbs in the 2017 documentary, “Floating Horses” that had a showing in Pierre and Fort Pierre.
But Elshere, part of a rodeo family with cousins and such who ride broncs, too, professionally, shows how the family thing passed on, too.
His wife, Kyndra, posted a photo she took of Cole pushing the baby stroller with their baby girl inside with one hand while carrying his bronc saddle in the other hand as they made their way to the arena on Thursday.
Cole started the NFR as number nine in world standings, having earned $64,351 so far this year and hoping for more in the finals, competing with the other 14 of the world’s top 15 saddle bronc riders in the 10-day gala.
Elshere is carrying on the tradition popularized by Casey Tibbs in the 1940s and 1950s of South Dakota producing top-ranked saddle bronc riders.
As with so many rodeo cowboys and cowgirls, Shorty Garrett grew up in an extended family that did it, on a ranch near Eagle Butte and Dupree northwest of Fort Pierre. The family had a rule that the boys had to weigh 100 pounds before they were allowed to ride broncs, so he wrestled in high school at Eagle Butte and Dupree and rode bulls till he hit the right poundage, he told the Tri-State Livestock News last year.
He is ranching now with his own herd of Red Angus and working in the family construction business. But Garret is making a living riding saddle broncs, ranked fourth in the world standings heading into the NFR with $100,005 in winnings in the pandemic-affected 2020 season. At Thursday’s first go-round, he came in tied for ninth place with a score of 82.
The role of rodeo in the state was highlighted this week by the PRCA and NFR recognizing three South Dakota rodeos as the tops in 2020.
Deadwood’s “Days of ‘76” rodeo was given the “Large Outdoor Rodeo of the Year” by the PRCA, making it the first rode to win the small, medium and large in that category.
The Black Hills Roundup at Belle Fourche was named the Medium Outdoor Rodeo of the Year and Rodeo Rapid City was named winner of the Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year Award.”
The trifecta for South Dakota rodeos apparently was aided by not having as many events closed down during the year of the pandemic as some other states, similarly to the decision that Las Vegas made to not allow the NFR there this year.
That caught the attention of Gov. Kristi Noem, who has done some barrel racing in her time.
Noem tweeted this week: “A friend shared the great news about South Dakota running the table last night at the National Finals Rodeo! PRCA ProRodeo chose South Dakota as Rodeos of the Year in all three categories. I’m told we are being rewarded for ‘supporting the cowboy way.’ Outstanding news!”
Elshere responded: “Thanks Governor Kristi Noem for not taking away our freedoms and allowing us to rodeo.”
According to Harbin, Noem was at the NFR on Friday night, and rode in with the American flag during the playing of the national anthem.
