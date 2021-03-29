South Dakota issued 19 percent more annual fishing licenses to state residents in 2020 compared with the previous three-year average, a spike that can be attributed at least in part to the pandemic.
According to the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks, sales of annual resident fishing licenses in 2020 increased by 10,575 over the 2017-19 average, a significant jump given that 52,079 South Dakotans purchased licenses in 2019.
Marlin Fallon, sporting goods manager at Lynn’s Dakotamart in Pierre, said there is a mix of veteran anglers and those new to the sport coming into the store.
“I think we’re seeing just Rapid City, Sioux Falls area, all over the state. And just a lot of new people into fishing, a lot of new local people,” Fallon said.
“Our message was that the outdoors were open,” said Nick Harrington, spokesman for the Department of Game, Fish and Parks. “That was Gov. Noem’s message, and we took it and ran with it.”
Sales of nonresident annual fishing licenses rose as well, with 2,498 issued in 2020, a 10 percent increase over the previous three-year average. For single-day licenses, the increase was dramatic. An average of 20,643 non-South Dakotans purchased single-day fishing licenses from 2017 to 2019, while 30,791 purchased them in 2020.
“I think we’re pretty fortunate in 2020 that we saw a lot of people connect with the outdoors again. We weren’t having baseball, softball, a lot of those summer activities that maybe take up a lot of our time with our families,” Harrington said.
Fishing conditions have been optimal even beyond the pandemic, said Chris Hesla, executive director of the South Dakota Wildlife Federation in Pierre.
“The fishing pressure’s been great, and along with the pressure I think the fishing throughout the state has probably produced pretty well also, meaning that Lake Oahe and the Missouri River and the northeastern lakes and the lakes south of the Black Hills are producing good fish and a lot of people are taking advantage of that,” he said.
Hesla said he doesn’t think the boom stems from anglers fleeing tighter COVID regulations in Minnesota.
“They’re coming over ‘cause we have great fishing,” he said.
Whether the uptick in license sales is a sign of a permanent boom remains to be seen, but Hesla is optimistic.
“As long as the natural resource can keep up with the demand,” Hesla said. “But the trick is to keep the lakes producing and the river producing and sometimes Mother Nature doesn’t always cooperate but right now she is, and everything’s going good.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.