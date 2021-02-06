Friday, the Senate Health and Human Services committee unanimously struck down House Bill 1076, which would bar South Dakotans from changing their sex on their birth certificates.
The bill, introduced by Rep. Fred Deutsch, R-Florence, had been called anti-transgender by opponents who say that, if passed, the bill would have negative consequences on their lives and invalidates their identities. HB 1076 was previously killed in the House Health and Human Services committee, only to be brought to the House floor following a “smoke out.” The House had voted to pass the bill.
Most of the testimony remained the same as the testimony given during the House committee’s hearing, with Deutsch maintaining that the bill is about providing clarity to the law and not about discrimination. Chris Motz of the South Dakota Catholic Conference and Norman Woods of the Family Heritage Alliance gave the same testimony as they did during the House committee hearing on Jan. 26.
Rep. Bethany Soye, R-Sioux Falls, said the real question at the heart of the bill is the definition of truth.
“If we cannot agree that this is an objective truth, then nothing is true,” Soye said.
Some opposing testimony was also repeated from the Jan. 26 bill hearing. Roger Tellinghuisen, a lobbyist for the Human Rights Campaign and former South Dakota Attorney General, read the same letter from Sarah Warbelow, legal director for HRC, and gave his own comments that were similar to his testimony from last week.
A 17-year-old trans man testified that the bill would hurt him and other transgender South Dakotans and that it didn’t seem fair to target transgender people in this way.
“As a transgender male in the process of changing my own gender marker, this bill creates a lot of stress for me. I didn’t get a choice in the body I was born in, but I should have a choice in this. I’m not hurting anybody by changing my birth certificate to reflect who I am, yet South Dakota legislators want to take this choice away from me, too,” he said. “When trans people talk, you should be listening.”
Susan Williams, a volunteer with the South Dakota Transformation project and the mother of a transgender child, said the bill is trying to solve a problem that does not exist.
“The time and energy that has already been spent on this topic could have been much better spent on issues that really matter to South Dakotans,” Williams said.
President of the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce David Owen testified that the bill’s premise does not stand up to scrutiny, as the issue in question only applies to the four people who have applied to change their gender market over the last two years — 0.00016% of the state’s population.
Scott Dover, a South Dakotan and transgender man, testified the bill is discriminatory and fueled by misinformation. Sealed, original birth certificates are kept in the state’s record, and the number of changes that have occurred are too small to skew public health data based on sex.
Not having a matching gender marker on all identifying documents can have a “severe and negative impact” on trans people, Dover said. He described an instance before his documents were amended: he tried to cash a check but ended up having to out himself as trans since his gender marker on his driver’s license did not match his physical identification.
In rebuttal, Sen. John Wiik, R-Big Stone City, said the truth is sometimes hard to hear and is not “woke.”
“If you want our most basic documents to reflect truth no matter how uncomfortable that truth is to face, please support House Bill 1076,” Wiik said.
Sen. Blake Curd, R-Sioux Falls, asked multiple questions of testifiers, including to the transgender people that opposed the bill, asking them to elaborate on the day-to-day effects of not having identifying documents match gender presentation. Dover said the birth certificate is the “foundational document” for people to change any other legal document, such as a driver’s license.
Toni Diamond, a trans woman from Rapid City, said that if someone applies for a federal job, they must provide a birth certificate. For trans people, if their birth certificate does not match their appearance, it can cause confusion, out them as transgender, and can deny them access to jobs. Diamond said having documents amended to show the proper gender market is “vital” as it causes less stress and removes awkwardness from any process involving legal documents.
Curd said that data collected from birth certificates becomes fixed and historical after a certain point and if a person were to retroactively change their gender marker it would not invalidate the previous statistical information.
Sen. Arthur Rusch, R-Vermillion, during committee discussion, said that, as a retired circuit court judge, the issue hits close to home as it is couched in the necessity to help circuit confused court judges. He said he was never confused in his 18 years as a judge and never had any other judge say anything similar. If there were to be confusion, he said there is already a plan in place to resolve it — the South Dakota Supreme Court.
“They do a lot better job of resolving conflict, and that’s where it should go, not us,” Rusch said.
Sen. Mary Duvall, R-Pierre, motioned to move the bill to the 41st day, saying that the proponents failed to make a compelling argument.
“I do not think this is a good policy for South Dakota,” Duvall said.
Sen. Red Dawn Foster, D-Pine Ridge, seconded the motion, saying she agreed the bill is not statistically vital.
“I would hope that instead of attacking the trans community, we can start supporting the trans community,” Foster said.
Committee chair Sen. Wayne Steinhauer, R-Hartford, also said that he wasn’t sure the proponents made a compelling enough case for the bill’s passage.
“It would do more harm than good if this were to succeed,” Steinhauer said.
All six committee members present voted no on the bill, with Sen. Erin Tobin, R-Winner, excused.
“I woke up this morning not knowing what was going to happen, but as soon as Sen. Blake Curd started asking questions, I was way more optimistic that the committee members were asking the right questions and made the right decision,” said Louise Snodgrass, social media manager for the South Dakota Transformation Project. “I am over the moon and in the same amount of shock as I was when it died and then was smoked out again.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.