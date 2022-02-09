Euclid Avenue closure
 City of Pierre

The City of Pierre closed Euclid Avenue's southbound lanes between Second and Fourth streets on Wednesday morning to make way for repairs of an underground water main.

Traffic northbound on Euclid on those two blocks will be reduced to one lane to allow for head-to-head traffic. The city anticipates the closure to end in the middle of next week.

