The Southeast Pierre United Methodist Church made the “gut-wrenching” decision to hold its final Sunday service on Feb. 27 after carrying on without a pastor since June 2019.
The church’s Southeast Pierre Community Center plans to continue its operations, at least for the near future. The community center is open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and on Thursdays from 1:30 p.m. until after the weekly free Community Banquet ends and cleaning wraps up.
The final Sunday service for the Southeast Pierre Mission United Methodist Church is on Feb. 27 at 10 a.m., with a potluck luncheon afterward. Members invited the public to attend the service and then share fellowship time during the meal.
One of the five church board directors, Barb Lindbloom, said the last pastor’s sermon was the first week of June 2019. Since then, Lindbloom has led the services two weeks per month, with board president Kelcy Nash leading the rest. The two call their contributions messages, not sermons.
Nash said the church held on through “gumption and stubbornness” since losing its pastor.
“It’s pretty gut-wrenching. Not an easy decision. It’s been emotional,” she said. “We met as a church and voted to carry on as best we could, but we knew there would be an endpoint. It’s just time to end, to move on. It’s hard to do this every week when you aren’t trained and work a full-time job somewhere else.”
Attendance remained the same, with about 30 members and 8-12 people weekly, after Rev. Valerie Hummel LaBounty’s 2019 reassignment to the Sioux Falls region.
Nash said Pierre’s church didn’t receive a new pastor because there wasn’t anyone available to replace LaBounty.
“There’s a lack of ministers in all denominations at this point,” she said.
Nash said that a church in Lyman County does not have a pastor. A pastor in Murdo-Draper plans to retire, and there isn’t anyone to put there.
In Pierre, Pastor Greg Kroger with the First Methodist Church will retire this coming June — Kroger replaced Seth LaBounty, Valerie Hummel LaBounty’s husband.
Lindbloom said the Southeast Church held its first service on Sept. 16, 1979, at then-vacant St. Michael’s Episcopal Church that it rented for $1 per year. In 1988, the congregation built and moved into its church and community center.
The community center’s future depends on what the new board and director decide.
“The community center currently operates as a non-profit under the direction of the Southeast Pierre Church,” Art Roll with the Dakotas Conference said in an email to the Capital Journal. “Upon the official closing of the church, the community center will operate temporarily under the guidance of the Dakotas Conference parent organization until a local community-based entity is formed. In reality, Barb will continue to manage the operations for a while, as she has a retirement date in mind somewhere between June 30, 2022, and Sept. 30, 2022. It is critical that between now and Barb’s retirement, a local organization is created to take over the community center.”
Nash said that the church members and attendees supplied about half of the facility’s operating funds. Things like lawn care, parking lot, lights, water, and upkeep will be totally on the community center. One option might be to open the sanctuary to another church or group. The community center will have to elect new members to the board, revise the bylaws, set new policies and find more funding sources.
Lindbloom said that before the pandemic caused the free Community Banquet every Thursday to go drive-thru only, about 220 people attended. Now there are more than 300 meals taken per week. The community center also collects and distributes winter coats, hats and mittens when available. The community center also provides other services when a request arises.
“The Dakotas Conference will assist in any way possible to make this transition as easy and seamless as possible,” Roll said. “Our current plan of action is to establish a local board of directors consisting of nine people — two church/spiritual representatives, two community/social service representatives, and five local business representatives. The planned makeup of the board is business representative heavy because local Pierre businesses are usually the ones who contribute to the cost of food and food preparation every Thursday evening.”
