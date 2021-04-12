As the weather continues to warm up, many farmers are itching to get out in the field. Over the past couple weeks small grains have been going in.
The April 4 NASS crop progress report indicates that spring wheat planting was at 11% completion, ahead of the 5-year average of 4%, and oats were at 6% planted, ahead of the 5-year average of 3% by this date. In addition, winter wheat condition was reported as 3% very poor, 22% poor, 48% fair, and 27% good- this likely reflects the dry fall and spring many regions faced (nass.usda.gov). While progress continues, many welcome needed moisture and a slow warm-up.
As row crop planting creeps up on us, time is set aside for field preparation and planning. There are many decisions to consider and study. One of those choices includes fertilizer. When helping producers determine what rate and mix fits their operation, I often find that the meaning of the term ‘yield goal’ is widely misunderstood.
At face value, many think of ‘yield goal’ as what we hope to see the crop produce this year. However, by technical definition, yield goal actually describes yield history, while taking into consideration potential for improvement. It is best to use 5-10 years (with 10 being best) of yield history when developing a yield goal. Outliers from years with abnormally low or high yields should be excluded, and being realistic yet optimistic is always important.
Some sources suggest adding an additional 5-10% above your average yield history to account for improvements in production from year to year, or you can take your average yield factor times a range from 1.03 to 1.07 to account for increasing yield potential.
However, adding to the average yield figure should be omitted during years when drought or other major crop stressors are confidently predicted. It is also common practice to create yield goal values for fields or groups of fields with similar soil properties and topography within a farm. If one field varies quite significantly in soil physical properties from its neighboring fields, calculating separate yield goals is crucial, however if the fence line seems to be the only major difference, an average across fields is most likely appropriate.
Many decisions are made based upon yield goal; fertilizer applications being one of the most important.
The South Dakota “Fertilizer Recommendations Guide” was developed with yield goal in mind, making proper yield goal calculations even more important. This publication provides well-researched soil fertility guidance for all common South Dakota field crops in a user-friendly manner. To find a copy of the guide, visit extension.sdstate.edu and search ‘fertilizer recommendations guide’.
In addition to fertilizer, many producers are thinking about their pest management plan. Spring field preparation looks different for everyone, but if a pre-emergent herbicide and/or burndown herbicide application is in the works, consider trying out the SDSU Mesonet Spray Tool. This online tool provides real-time weather data for pesticide applicators and is updated every five minutes. The spray tool is connected to the SD Mesonet weather station network that spans across the state. The Spray Tool can inform applicators if inversions are present, provides boom-height wind speed (estimated 40” wind speed), and an abbreviated forecast; it measures real-time wind speed and direction, temperature, and humidity.
As of 2019, the SD Dept. of Agriculture will accept SD Mesonet data as an acceptable source for pesticide weather recordkeeping, making the Spray Tool function a simple and effective way to keep pesticide records. The website also allows the user the option to input the date and time of a spraying operation, resulting in required record-keeping information being emailed to the user. For pesticide product information and guidance, see the South Dakota Pest Management guides.
They can be found on the SDSU Extension website by searching, ‘pest management guide’. For printed copies, please visit https://publicationrequest2021.questionpro.com/ to put in a request to have publications mailed directly to you at no charge.
As the growing season begins, we look forward to working with you! Please be safe and enjoy the spring warm-up! Our weekly online Pest & Crop Newsletter will begin soon (sign up on our website), and several research projects and events are underway.
Upcoming events
-2021 Drought Hour webinar series, 11 a.m. CST, April 12, 19, and 26. Register at extension.sdstate.edu/events. Free.
-2021 Ag Economic Dialogues, 10 a.m., April 16. Register online by April 15 at extension.sdstate.edu/events.
