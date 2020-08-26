Sow and Grow with Sara: Scouting for soybean aphids and cover crop considerations

Although no large populations have been noted yet in South Dakota, now is a good time to start scouting soybean fields for soybean aphids. By checking fields and making aphid counts throughout the growing season, growers can prevent large outbreaks that can result in yield loss.
Because populations can reach threshold levels quickly, scouting for soybean aphids frequently (weekly this time of year) is very important. When walking a field, it is suggested that you move in a “W” or “Z” pattern and examine 20-30 plants for aphids on each leg of the scouting pattern. Look at the plant base, stem, and all sides of leaves. If aphids are present, they should be counted to determine the population.
If counts were near the recommended economic threshold of 250 aphids per plant; a re-count of the population should occur in a few days. In some cases, the aphid population will decline naturally due to natural enemies or environmental effects which can help avoid an unnecessary insecticide application.
There are two main methods of counting aphids, traditional scouting, described above, or speed scouting. For specific directions on scouting aphids visit extension.sdstate.edu and search “Don’t get Surprised. Start Scouting for Soybean Aphids.”
As mentioned, the economic threshold level for soybean aphids in South Dakota is 250 aphids per plant with at least 80% of the scouted plants being infested. If this threshold is reached, insecticide control is recommended within five days when soybeans are in the vegetative growth stage through beginning seed stage (R5). After this time (R6 and forward), the observed yield loss due to aphids is dramatically reduced.
The 250 aphid/plant threshold has been extensively researched in South Dakota and indicates that insecticidal control prior to this level is not profitable. For more detailed information on soybean aphids visit extension.sdstate.edu/soybean-aphids-south-dakota.
Maybe you live further west and don’t farm soybeans, or you planted small grains this year. Now is the time to think about fitting a cover crop into your rotation. There are many different advantages to using cover crops including reducing pest pressures, keeping the soil protected, recycling nutrients, soil moisture management, adding organic matter, additional forage opportunities, and more.
Begin by choosing a couple main goals - this will aid in choosing the mix or crop that’s right for you. Once you have a goal in mind, consider the following:
- 1. Herbicide History- Consider any pesticides applied in the past two years. Look at all planting, haying/chopping, and grazing restrictions that apply to the cover crops you may be considering as this may limit what cover crops are safe to plant.
- 2. Seed Availability and Price- Many producers wish to keep cover crop costs low, but do remember that improved soil health and/or forage crops do come at a price and some investment will be needed.
- 3. Crop Rotation- Keep your 2020 and intended 2021 cash crop in mind. It is recommended to plant cover crops that are diverse to your cash crops. Ideally, this means alternating grasses and broadleaves, as well as cool and warm season plants in your rotation.
- 4. Termination- Some cover crops will winter kill, however others may over winter (ie: cereal rye, winter wheat, triticale, etc.) or produce seed that may stay dormant in the soil such as ryegrass or vetch. This should not eliminate these crops as an option but rather they will require prompt attention in the spring.
- 5. Weed Control - If you have particular weed issues, keep this in mind when planting cover crops as some plants are better at weed suppression than others and particular species may allow certain herbicide applications to be made.
- 6. Soil Fertility- If you intend to use a cover crop as forage, nitrogen application should be considered. Check the South Dakota Fertilizer Recommendations Guide for suggested rates and guidelines for SD crops.
- 7. Planting Time- Generally speaking, cool season cover crops like small grains, peas, clovers, radish, and turnip should be planted near or around the third week of July as average daily temperatures start to drop. Warm season species, such as sorghums, buckwheat, sunflower, and millets are more suited to be planted in June or July, but ideally no later than the first week of August.
For more details on cover crop production in South Dakota visit bit.ly/SDCoverCrops. For upcoming events check extension.sdstate.edu/events. Regarding agronomy related questions, contact your nearest Extension Regional Center or myself at sara.bauder@sdstate.edu.
