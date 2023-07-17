tarspot

Tar spot was found in southeastern South Dakota, but the state hasn't seen a severe enough instance to cause great concern.

This past year, a fungal plant disease called tar spot was confirmed on corn in southeastern South Dakota. Tar spot or Phyllachora maydis is a corn disease that was previously spotted in Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Michigan, Kansas and Ontario, Canada, and in severe incidence it has been known to cause yield losses of up to 60 bushels per acre.

This fungal disease usually develops mid to late grain fill and moves very quickly and aggressively compared to other disease like gray leaf spot or northern corn leaf blight.

