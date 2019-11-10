The Special Education Interim Legislative Committee, will hold its third meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 13, beginning at 10 a.m. (CT) in Room 413 of the State Capitol in Pierre.
According to a release from the S.D. Legislative Research Council, interim members will hear from Tim Neyhart, executive director Disability Rights South Dakota, and Linda Turner, director of special education South Dakota Department of Education, regarding the out-of-district placement of special education students.
Dr. Kari Oyen, assistant professor of school psychology University of South Dakota, will
Give information on the dyslexia training that has recently taken place in the state.
In the afternoon, the committee will take public testimony and conclude their work.
The meeting is open to the public and the agenda can be viewed online.
The interim committee was created through the passage of Senate Bill 3 by the 2019 Legislature. The committee is chaired by Representative Nancy Rasmussen (R-Hurley). Other committee members are vice-chair Senator Jim Bolin (R-Canton), Representatives Fred Deutsch (R-Florence), Sue Peterson (R-Sioux Falls), and Ray Ring (D-Vermillion). Committee public members include Sarah Carda (Yankton), Jennifer Conway (Harrisburg), Tom Culver (Avon), Lorrie Esmay (Murdo), Michelle Greseth (Sisseton), John Hamilton (Sioux Falls), Dan Martin (Timber Lake), Kari Oyen (Vermillion) and Neil Putnam (Mitchell).
