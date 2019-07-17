A special public meeting of the Department of Game, Fish and Parks Commission will be held by teleconference on Wednesday, July 24, commencing at the hour of 1 p.m. (CT) to consider the following proposed agenda, and any other matters which may come before the Commission:
- Call to order 1:00 PM (CT)
- Roll Call for Attendance
- Finalize Emergency Amendment to Containment Water Rules to Include Lake Sharpe and Lake Francis Case
- Containment Waters - 41:10:04:06. The proposed rule change would allow Game, Fish and Parks to designate Lake Sharpe and Lake Francis Case as containment waters thus requiring boaters to follow decontamination rules as laid out in ARSD 41:10:04:08
- Adjourn
Public Participation Information: At such time, except for executive or closed portions of such meeting, there will be provided a place where the public may listen to the proceedings. The locations are the GFP Large Conference on the 2nd Floor of the Foss Building, 523 East Capitol Ave, Pierre, SD; GFP Sioux Falls Regional Office (Outdoor Campus East), 4500 S Oxbow Ave, Sioux Falls, SD; GFP Rapid City Regional Office (Outdoor Campus West) at 4130 Adventure Trail, Rapid City, SD; and the GFP Watertown Regional Office, 400 West Kemp, Watertown, SD.
