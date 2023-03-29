Specialty crop producers are needed for an economic impact study in South Dakota, according to a news release from the South Dakota Specialty Crop Producers Association.
The study will help the association provide a more accurate summary of the current specialty crop industry status in the state.
"To determine this, SDSPA applied for a specialty crop block grant to allow the completion of an economic impact study specific to our state," the release states.
"Dakota Institute, a firm out of Sioux Falls, was contracted to complete the report. Producers are needed to contribute their data for the study."
Producers of frutis, vegetables, honey, cut flowers and other select crops who have grown or produced $1,000 of value in specialty crops in 2022 are asked to take the 10 minute survey.
Survey data is kept anonymous. The date will be used to create a report showing the statewide impact of specialty crops on the economy, including employment.
Questions pertain to the types of crops cultivated, amount harvested, land under cultivation, number of employees, and gross revenues.
"While some of the questions may feel similar to the USDA Agriculture Census, it is important that producers complete both, as the data will be used differently, with the economic impact study questions designed for the scale of production more common in South Dakota," the release states.
At the end of the project period the data will be posted for public access on the SDSPA website.
