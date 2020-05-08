In the best John Wayne voice one can muster; a day without death, pilgrim, is the kind of day we like here in South Dakota.
State officials reported 239 new cases of COVID-19, Frida,y May 8, with one more case from a resident of Hughes County in the daily Department of Health teleconference with head Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton and Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon.
The spike in numbers state health officials and Gov. Kristi Noem warned folks about continues.
“What we do know is that 3,628 total tests were performed as part of that mass testing event,” Clayton said of the work in Sioux Falls. “We are still looking to identify through our case investigations how many of those will be associated with that testing event versus just part of the background testing within Minnehaha County. But I think it’s safe to say that a lot of what we are seeing is going to be associated with that mass testing event and we hope to have more information next week to share.”
Not everyone at the mass testing event was symptomatic, officials said.
“About 10% or so of those that were at that mass testing event had shown symptoms and that is unknown exactly what percentage of our positives are coming from that,” Clayton said. “Ten percent that had symptoms versus the 90% that did not have symptoms. Ultimately, what it comes down to is there is no difference in our investigations for somebody who tested positive and has symptoms versus asymptomatic at the time of test.”
When contact tracing investigations are conducted, they do ask people what their symptoms are, Clayton said.
While it does have a little impact in their investigations, everyone who tests positive is in isolation, he said.
“The focus is still there is a minimum of 10 days that they’re in isolation,” Clayton said. “For those who are asymptomatic, and there’s no symptoms to base it off of, we use a time base strategy, which is focusing on 10 days from the date of their positive test. And then, those who are having symptoms, we are looking at minimum of 10 days from the onset of their illness, plus a minimum of three days of recovery. That recovery is identified as being three days without a fever, as well as three days of general improvement of their other symptoms.”
Not all of the tests have been completed for results, and there will be higher numbers through the weekend.
“Of the total tests that have been performed, those 3,628, we are getting those in as the testing is completed by LabCorp,” Clayton said. “That will continue on through the weekend and we’ll continue to see our cases, I think, be high throughout the weekend. Hopefully, by Monday, we are through all of the testing, and at that point have a chance to work all of those investigations and make sure everybody knows of their positive status, and those close contacts are identified, as well.”
The Sioux Falls mass testing event was a separate matter from the Smithfield Foods pork packing plant. There, employees may still be tested.
“The event at Washington High School concluded last night at 8 p.m. and it would be through that event that we would see the most volume. Individuals that work for Smithfield or their families are able to go to a different site and still get tested, but the mass event ended last night. Over the weekend, we will see those results come in.”
The question arose regarding a mass testing event in Brown County.
“We are actually working with health care providers in the community,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
“Our understanding is that has been extremely aggressive testing happening. We’re currently evaluating whether a mass testing event would be useful in the situation.”
Brown County is the location of DemKota Beef, another processing plant with COVID-19 issues.
“The other thing I do want to point out about Brown County is they do have the fourth-highest testing so far of all counties in our state,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “We are seeing a lot of testing activity up there.”
State officials are tracking all the cases reported in Brown County. The 14 reported Friday from Brown will not be known if they are part of the DemKota plant until later, Clayton said.
That is reflected in the total of 61 positive cases from the plant, Clayton said.
Individuals in communities located on the community impact map with significant spread should take extra precautions to protect themselves from COVID-19, Clayton said.
Extra as in following Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines posted on the states website stating to wear at least a cloth mask when going into public places where social distancing could be compromised, like a grocery store.
Though the debate on masks continues, and noted in other Capital Journal articles, wearing a mask is not about the wearer, it is about the grocery store clerk who is considered an essential employee and is tethered to a cash register for everyone to pass.
“The governor’s plan to reopen does emphasize social distancing,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “We need to continue to do that and practice all of the other strategies that can help people stay safe from COVID. That includes washing your hands frequently, staying home if you are sick. If you do have symptoms of COVID, call your provider to see if you need to be tested.”
Malsam-Rysdon shared an anecdote of her husband’s recent quest for a new cellphone. After scheduling an appointment, he was directed to wait in his car until they called him to tell him he was next. Then, he was the only person in the store and stood an appropriate distance away from the clerk to conduct business, she said.
“Social distancing is still something that we are recommending,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “As business reopen, there’s ways to accomplish that social distancing.”
“I think we are seeing a lot of good examples of that in the state,” Malsam-Rysdon added.
Across the state, the other counties showing new cases included one in Clark, one in Lake, one in Meade, one in Pennington, one in Todd, two in both Clay and Union, three in Moody, nine in Lincoln and 203 in Minnehaha County.
There was a new update to the community impact map with Grant County moving into the minimal to moderate spread category, officials reported.
The Smithfield cluster changes contain no new updates about the employee numbers of recovered, they remain at 803 of 853 tested positive. The close contact numbers improved with six more recovered, bringing the total to 231 recovered of 245 tested positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health updates the daily numbers every day around noon. It can be found at https://doh.sd.gov/news/cornonavirus.aspx online.
