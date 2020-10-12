Spinoff company bought in first ever deal for SDSM&T

Gamma Biosciences has acquired South Dakota Mines’ spinoff company Nanopareil LLC, according to a release from the S.D. School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City.
Nanopareil was founded on the campus of South Dakota Mines thanks to National Science Foundation (NSF) funded research. Nanopareil produces filters. These have many biopharmaceutical applications, such as reducing the cost and manufacturing time for vaccines and medicines. The company will keep its current facility in Rapid City.
Gamma's buys high-potential businesses with outstanding technology, and accelerates their growth.
“This might be the first time a product developed by research at a South Dakota university has seen an acquisition of this magnitude and importance,” said Joseph Wright, the associate vice president for research and economic development. “This would be a big deal for any major research university, but for a smaller school like South Dakota Mines, it’s virtually unprecedented. This demonstrates that Mines researchers can be world leaders in research and innovation.”
In 2006, NSF funded the research of South Dakota Mines’ professors Todd Menkhaus, Ph.D. and Hao Fong, Ph.D. The research was into potential uses for polymer nanofibers that are one thousand times smaller than human hair. By spraying nanofibers into multiple layered mats, they could create a new type of filter material that reduces the costs of purifying vaccines and medications so that they are more accessible and more economical.
By 2011, Menkhaus and Fong formed a company now named Nanopareil LLC to help carry their innovation into the marketplace. In 2014, NSF awarded them a research grant. The company won the South Dakota Governor’s Giant Vision Awards. In 2017, Nanopareil was named the Buzz of BIO at the BIO International Convention, and took first place in the Technologies of Tomorrow competition. By 2019, Nanopareil moved into the Ascent Innovation building, Rapid City’s high-tech business incubator, and expanded to a second lab in Sioux Falls to further their product research and development.
Gamma Biosciences will operate Nanopareil as part of its existing subsidiary Astrea Bioseparations. In a company press release, Gamma Biosciences stated, “Gamma plans to invest substantially in further productization and technology development, application development and customer support as it establishes Nanopareil as a key platform within Astrea's growing range of products,” Craig Arnold, CEO of Nanopareil LLC, said, "The Astrea team has a strong track record of bringing innovative new products to the market. Nanopareil will be well positioned to become the next-generation market leader."
“For many years, university officials have been touting the potential for research at Mines to launch innovative ideas to the global marketplace and simultaneously transform the local economy in the Black Hills with an influx of high paying tech jobs. It’s a delight to see this success unfold in front of our eyes today,” said Mines President Jim Rankin.
