Seven outstanding women have been nominated by their communities to be honored at the Spirit of Dakota’s 33rd Anniversary Celebration and Award Banquet in Huron. They are Evelyn Blum, Aberdeen; Mary Gates, Pierre; Amber Rae Hulse, Sioux Falls; Ruby McMillam Johannsen, Huron; Rhonda Kludt, Huron; Jo Vitek, Watertown; Mary Helen Wipf, Huron.
South Dakota’s premier woman’s award will be presented Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Huron Event Center.
The winner will be chosen by a statewide commission of First Gentleman Bryon Noem, Pierre; Tona Rozum, Chair, Mitchell; Glenna Fouberg, Aberdeen; Julie Garreau, Eagle Butte; Jean Hunhoff, Yankton; Suzette Kirby, Sioux Falls; Marsha Sumpter, Kadoka; Ginger Thomson, Brookings; Judy Trzynka, Watertown; and Bev Wright, Turton.
The award is given to a woman who has demonstrated vision, courage and strength of character in the development of her family, community and/or state.
All seven women will be given distinguished recognition throughout the many activities planned including Tea in the Afternoon in the country home of Rodney & Beckie Freeman, an art show open to the public in the lobby of the Huron Event Center from 4 to 7 p.m., a 5:30 p.m. social, and 6:30 p.m. banquet.
The winner receives an individually created framed bronze oval with the pioneer woman sculpted by South Dakota Artist Laureate Dale Lamphere and modeled after his nine foot sculpture that stands outside the Crossroads Hotel.
Tickets for the banquet may be purchased at the Huron Chamber Office: 605-352-0363 or 1-800-487-6673.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.