As hunting season moves closer, Ron Fowler wants to remind people of the chance to donate game meat to people in need with the help of the South Dakota nonprofit organization, Sportsmen Against Hunger. It’s an organization that provides meat to food pantries associated with Feeding South Dakota.
Fowler, field director for Sportsmen Against Hunger, said the organization’s website lists the professional, licensed processors working with the organization. The hunter can take the game to a processor associated with the program, Fowler explained.
“Once it’s all processed, then I work with each processor to determine which pantry we want the meat to go to,” he said. Sometimes, he added, the meat goes to a Feeding South Dakota distribution center first and then is distributed as needed.
A report Fowler prepared noted that 18,022 pounds of game meat was donated in 2022. “This translates into over 72,000 meals of meat provided to families in need through food pantries associated with Feeding South Dakota,” he wrote.
Fowler’s report said most of the game meat came from donated deer, but it also included antelope, elk, Canada geese, pheasants and walleye. In the past, turkey and bighorn sheep have also been donated.
His report also chronicled a variety of sources.
“The donated deer came from not only hunters but also city deer reduction programs in Sioux Falls, Rapid City and Ellsworth Air Force Base,” Fowler wrote. “The Department of Game, Fish and Parks provided salvageable deer from game violation confiscations and depredation control programs.”
Fowler’s report said Canada geese taken by hunters during the August and September Canada goose seasons, along with pheasants donated by private shooting preserve hunters and hunters in the Governor’s Pheasant Hunt, also fueled the donations. He mentioned, too, “fishermen and fisherwomen in the Governor’s Cup Walleye Tournament (who) donated all of the walleye.”
And he added that “other donated game meat was provided by a game meat food drive in Rapid City and from game processors who provided unclaimed processed meat.”
Fowler’s report also described an incentive Sportsmen Against Hunger has developed in collaboration with the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish, and Parks for hunters to donate “harvested antlerless deer and Canada geese.” He noted “processing certificates available from SAH game processors for hunters to fill out and give back to the processor to pay for most or all of the processing fee.”
He said hunters will need to pay the fee for charges above the certificate’s value, “or for donated bucks and other game.”
Fowler said, during the interview, that he works hard to let people know about the chance to donate through a variety of means, from media outlets to word of mouth.
“It’s a matter of getting the awareness out there,” he said. “Every year for the ones that donate, I send a thank you letter to thank them for donating and to spread the word about the mission of Sportsmen Against Hunger of getting game meat to needy families. We encourage hunters to take what they want for themselves, but if they have the opportunity and the licenses to take extra game beyond their own need, (they can) donate to Sportsmen Against Hunger so the meat can go to needy families.”
Fowler recalled the way his involvement with South Dakota Sportsmen Against Hunger got started. In the early 1990s, he explained, Dr. Jeff Olson and Dr. Tom Krafka, in Rapid City, had begun a group designed to help hunters and fishers donate some of the food they catch to local food pantries.
“I retired from the Department of Game, Fish, and Parks in 2004,” Fowler said in the interview, “I had heard about Dr. Olson trying to develop this Sportsmen Against Hunger program, and knew what the basic mission was, and it seemed to fit with something that I would like to do in retirement from Game, Fish, and Parks, and so I spent some time with Dr. Olson and Dr. Krafka outlining a statewide program — all the things that would be involved.
So I helped develop that,” he continued, “and started working under contract with them to implement the program.”
Fowler said the primary source of funding for the organization comes from hunter donations made when hunters apply for their licenses. The application includes a donation option.
People interested in the program can call 800-456-2758 or visit www.FeedtheNeedSD.com. The website includes lists of processors hunters can contact in order to donate game.
