As hunting season moves closer, Ron Fowler wants to remind people of the chance to donate game meat to people in need with the help of the South Dakota nonprofit organization, Sportsmen Against Hunger. It’s an organization that provides meat to food pantries associated with Feeding South Dakota.

Fowler, field director for Sportsmen Against Hunger, said the organization’s website lists the professional, licensed processors working with the organization. The hunter can take the game to a processor associated with the program, Fowler explained.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments