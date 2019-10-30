Hundreds of coats, and hats and gloves have been given to the church-backed “Spread the Warmth” coat drive in Pierre, only to be given away again to children and adults who need them.
“This is our fourth year,” said Charlene Lund, a key coordinators of the effort begun in the fall of 2016 by the newly formed Nourish Body and Soul committee at First United Methodist Church.
The first year about 150 coats were collected.
“Last year we had close to 300,” Lund said. “This year, the number is really high. We have several hundred coats in very good condition and lots of hats and gloves. We have a wonderful selection of coats, just the best ever.”
For the past couple of weeks, people have been gathering coats and such, with some collection centers out there.
A new one this year is at FIrst Congregational Church, at 123 N. Highland Ave., just 4 blocks from First United Methodist at 117 N. Central Ave.
Jack Baker, a freshman at Riggs High in Pierre, with his confirmation mentor, Dorinda Daniels, has been asking fellow congregational members each month for “One Thing,” Daniels says. One thing from each, an item, to donate to a nonprofit.
For September and October, Baker and Daniels asked people to donate a coat for Spread the Warmth over at First United Methodist.
First Congregational’s members brought in 50 coats and seven pairs of gloves, four snow pants outfits and other warm clothes, Daniels says.
Daniels spread the warmth. She works at the state Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre and invited people to bring a coat or two on Oct. 17 when celebrated Rapid City author Virginia Driving Hawk talked about her early life on the Rosebud Indian Reservation that she wrote about in her nationally-award-winning 2011 book, “The Christmas Coat: Memories of My Sioux Childhood.”
That evening, Daniels talked about the Spread the Warmth effort.
“We got several coats from that,” Lund said. And more, of course, from Daniels’ mentoring of Baker and his project for their congregation.
People at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital have been collecting donated coats and caps. Students and staff at Georgia Morse Middle School also spread the warmth.
“So it’s been a wonderful community effort,” Lund said.
Now she and others will put up posters around town to let people who might need a coat and gloves and hat where they can get them..
“We focus on fast-food restaurants, hotels and low-income apartments,” she said.
Next week, on Thursday, Nov. 7, and Friday, Nov. 8, from 1-6 p.m., anyone can come to the Trinity Center at First United Methodist and look and see if there’s a coat for them, Lund said.
Until then, Lund and others will sort through and size all the donated clothing.
All of them appear to be nearly new or in otherwise great shape, she said.
Any coats, hats, gloves or scarfs that need some laundering will get it from Lund.
There’s still time, too, for people with extra coats to bring them over to First United Methodist, Lund said.
People give cash, too, and that will be used to buy a few more items before the giveaway starts a week from now.
“Anyone can come, we don’t ask any questions,” Lund said.
For information, call Lund at (605) 224-7132.
