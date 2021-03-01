A winter flurry blanketed Pierre with snow over the weekend but it wasn’t enough to offset the area’s relatively mild and dry winter.
Only 16.4 inches of precipitation have been recorded this winter at Pierre Regional Airport — that’s 5.5 inches below the 30-year average and less than half of the total at this point last year, according to the National Weather Service.
The lack of snow is setting the stage for the region's drought conditions to worsen in the coming months. That means spring and summer rains will be especially crucial this year, said David Miskus, a drought expert and meteorologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center.
“You’re really going to now need to count on the spring and summer rainfall from your wet season to get you through this,” he said Monday. “If you get subnormal spring and summer precipitation I could see things getting worse.”
This year the hemisphere is experiencing a La Nina, a weather pattern that usually brings cooler weather to the Northern Plains and warmer conditions to the south, so the region was originally forecasted to have more precipitation, Miskus said.
“Because of the La Nina, you usually see a wetter-than-normal pattern across the west and the northern plains but it hasn’t come to fruit,” he said. “Not every La Nina has its expected impacts and this one has not. Actually it’s supposed to be cooler than normal this winter too but that didn’t happen.”
The Dakotas have experienced temperatures on average around 2 to 4 degrees above normal since Dec. 1.
Even the February cold snap wasn’t enough to bring up the average. Pierre reached a low of -24 on Feb. 14 and it was back up to 63 degrees eight days later, said Meteorologist Dan Mohr with the National Weather Service in Aberdeen.
“Overall if you look at the whole winter you’re going to be above normal. … It shows how warm and mild it was before that,” Miskus said.
It’s not the first time the region has faced this situation in recent years. In 2017 the Dakotas had a decent snowpack that was cut down quickly as spring temperatures rose, Miskus said.
“It evaporated the snowpack before it really got into the ground and melted,” he said. “Your springtime and summer is normally your wet season and that didn’t occur so you had the double-whammy.”
That’s why forecasters are counting on a wet spring to keep drought conditions at bay, Miskus said. Hughes and Stanley counties, along with most of the state, are currently under moderate or severe drought levels.
“You had really no snowpack this winter and if it does become warm and you don’t get any more precipitation you have no moisture going into that topsoil,” he said. “So your spring and summer rains are going to be very critical to make sure you don’t get into a deeper hole for droughts.”
The Army Corps of Engineers is expecting the area’s runoff to be about 90% of normal, John Remus, chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.
“So we’re looking at a below-normal runoff year in the upper basin and that’s primarily due to the dry soil conditions, which are pretty prevalent across the basin, as well as the lack of any plain snowpack that we’ve had,” he said Monday. “Of course there’s no snow up there in the northern basin on the plains right now to speak of.”
But the Army Corps' flood-control preparedness is strong this spring, with slightly more storage currently available compared to last year, Remus said.
“We’re in pretty good shape going into 2021 here,” he said.
In some ways the mild winter has also been beneficial for local municipalities. When snow hits Pierre like it did Sunday, city personnel come together to plow and haul snow. With significantly less snow, it’s freed those crews up to work on other projects, Utilities Director Brad Palmer said Monday.
“We have been able to take advantage of the mild weather, not just because it’s good weather to get work done but crews aren’t tied up with snow removal like they normally are,” he said.
So far they’ve tackled demolition of the old city pool and made progress on a project for the drainage system, Palmer said.
But for the region’s farmers and ranchers who would be affected by worsening drought conditions, all eyes are on the spring wet season, said Miskus, the NOAA meteorologist. Whether that will happen is still up in the air.
Spring forecasts predict a wetter-than-normal spring to the east around Minnesota and down to the Ohio valley. Moving south toward the four corners, things will likely be more dry in the coming months.
In South Dakota, forecasts are calling for an even chance of wetter or drier conditions, Miskus said.
And in the immediate term, there aren’t a lot of rain clouds on the horizon for Pierre, said Mohr with the Weather Service.
“It doesn’t look like there will be any big systems affecting the region at least until we get into maybe something possible next week,” he said. “... Right now it doesn’t look like there’s anything in terms of big precipitation.”
