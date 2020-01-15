Chuck Spring of Union Center has been appointed by Gov. Kristi Noem to the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission.
Spring is a lifetime rancher from the Union Center area. He has previously served on the West River Deer Task Force and Depredation Committee with GF&P. He, with his three sons, runs a cow/calf operation. The family homesteaded in the area in the late 1800s, and this makes the fourth generation to run the ranch.
“I am an avid hunter and have always been passionate about the outdoors,” said Spring. “I want to preserve and improve that legacy for my kids and grandkids. I hope my ideas and service to the GF&P Commission can make things better for future generations.”
Spring replaces Scott Phillips on the commission. Spring will attend his first commission meeting on Jan. 16 in Pierre. His term will expire in 2024.
The eight-member GFP Commission serves as the advocate and liaison between the South Dakota GF&P and the people of South Dakota.
