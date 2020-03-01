Starting at 1 p.m., March 1, spring load limit restrictions will apply to some roads around Pierre, on state Highways 1806 and 1804, according to Kristi Sandal, spokeswoman for the state Department of Transportation.
The load limits go on these portions of the two highways:
The stretch of state Highway 1806 from its junction with state Highway 273 southeast of Fort Pierre, north of Kennebec, for about 41 miles to the northwest until it hits U.S. Highway 83 south of Fort Pierre.
State Highway 1806 from just west of Oahe Dam north of Fort Pierre, to Mission Ridge, about 29 miles to the north-northwest.
State Highway 1804 from the line between Hughes and Sully counties north of Pierre to U.S. Highway 212, about 37 miles to the north.
State Highway 1804 from its junction with U.S. Highway 212 to about 4 miles north.
According to Sandal in a news release, the load restrictions are determined by weather and road conditions and do not override load restriction signs in place. To see more information online, go to www.safetravelusa.com/sd
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.