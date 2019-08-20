winter wheat

Winter wheat harvest began last week on the Jorgensen Land & Cattle operation near Ideal, South Dakota, which raises about 12,000 acres of crops and 1,000 Angus cattle about 70 miles south of Pierre. This field yielded about 75 bushels an acre, Bryan Jorgensen told the Capital Journal. (Photo courtesy Jorgensen Land & Cattle, via SD Wheat Commission)

BROOKINGS - The Jones County Crop Improvement Association, along with SDSU Extension, will be hosting the 31st Annual Winter Wheat Meeting at Draper, S.D., on August 27. This meeting provides South Dakota wheat producers with the most recent South Dakota State University wheat variety trial results, as well as other information on winter wheat production in South Dakota.

Speakers at the meeting this year include Anthony Bly, SDSU Extension Soil Field Specialist, who will discuss managing soils for maximum output. Other speakers include Jon Kleinjan, SDSU Extension Crop Production Associate, and Chris Graham, SDSU Extension Agronomist, who will discuss the results of the 2019 SDSU winter wheat variety trial and other ongoing wheat research from South Dakota.

The South Dakota Wheat Commission and South Dakota Wheat Inc. will also be represented.

The meeting will be held at the city of Draper's auditorium starting at 6:30 p.m. CDT. Anyone interested in wheat production in South Dakota is welcome to attend. Registration is not required. A meal, sponsored by numerous area businesses, will be served prior to the program.

For more information, call the SDSU Regional Extension Center in Pierre at 605-773-8120; email Ruth Beck, SDSU Extension Agronomy Field Specialist, at ruth.beck@sdstate.edu; or go to extension.sdstate.edu/events/.

