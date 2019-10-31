Each year, people the Pierre area can anticipate a special evening out, the annual St. Joseph’s School Extravaganza evening. The fundraiser, this year on Nov. 2, is coordinated by Michelle Hofer and her crew of volunteers.
What is the extravaganza and what does it entail? “The Extravaganza is an event which includes: dinner and drinks, live auction, silent auction, dessert auction, cash raffle, heads & tails game, drawing for a diamond ring,” said Hofer.
Where, exactly, do the raised funds go? “The event was formed as a way to offset the cost of tuition at St. Joseph School.”
When and Where? St. Joseph School Extravaganza is set for Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Ramkota River Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are available on the St. Joseph School website: http://www.sjspierre.org.”
How many years has this been held? “The event was developed by parents at St. Joseph School. Tiffany Sanchez and Denise Richards began the event approximately 14-15 years ago. I have been organizing the event for six years.”
About how many people usually attend? “Usually anywhere from 250-325 people attend, and we at times have had bands or activities throughout the event.”
About how many volunteers help out? “We rely on approximately 10 leads which cover certain areas of the planning: auction items, sponsors, promotions, facility acquisitions, ticket sales, raffle ticket sales, decorating, graphic design/advertising, financial balancing after the event, among other various tasks. Each group has many sub-groups, which include approximately 50-80 more people.”
Anything else you can think of? “Our event is open to anyone who wishes to attend, and is a fun night out for all. Tickets are available at the door. I can be reached with any questions at 222-1310.”
