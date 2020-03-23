St. Joseph’s Indian School to celebrate staff

The St. Joseph’s Indian School in Chamberlain is celebrating the years of service of its staff.
According to Danielle Kucera, school outreach, on May 30, the school will celebrate employees who have reached individual milestones.
The organization and student success across the campus does not happen without recognizing and celebrating the service of the staff, according to President Mike Tyrell. “We have a very dedicated group of employees. One measure of this is the longevity of our employees,” said Tyrell.
The school states that more than 220 students in first through 12th grade find hope and opportunity through its educational, counseling and residential programs.
Twenty-four staff members will be celebrating five years of service at the school. Four will have 10 years of service, seven with 15 years, and six with 20 years.
Staff with 25 years at the school include Amy Kenobbie, Lori Preheim and Scott Woster. Thirty years: Mary Felten, Charles Palm and Celia Rogers. Thirty-five years: Shirley Basting, Denise Hyland, Michael Lockett and Mike Renbarger. Reaching her 40-year mark is instructor Peggy Thomas.
