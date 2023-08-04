Andy Lepkowski, left, Morgan Pulliam and Austin Harjo present the St. Joseph's Indian School Bookmobile at the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. Lepkowski works in alumni relations and serves as the bookmobile coordinator during the summer. Pulliam and Harjo served as summer interns.
St. Joseph’s Indian School Bookmobile continues to flourish, serving nearly 1,700 children and adults and distributing about 17,000 books this summer.
“Almost every year we give out as many or more books as the year before,” said Clare Willrodt, the school’s director of communications. Willrodt coordinated the project in past years for the Chamberlain school.
Willrodt said the bookmobile goes to “43 communities where we know that Native people live, including reservations and areas within cities." She added that a solid percentage of recipients this summer tend to be adults.
“We have books for the whole age spectrum, right up to adults,” she said, noting that about 650 adults were among those who received books this summer.
The bookmobile, she said, is arranged like a library inside, so people can come and browse picture books in one section and adult books in another. In many communities, she said, the bookmobile provides the only library experience children and adults might have.
Andy Lepkowski, who works in alumni relations and serves as the bookmobile coordinator during the summer, noted that 68 alumni helped out with the effort this summer — a particularly high number.
Like Willrodt, Lepkowski described the library-like fashion of the bookmobile’s layout, and he said school librarian Claire Nehring traveled to many of the communities to help. Picture books for younger children tended to be placed flat on tables outside.
“The little kids like to see the books,” he said. “They tend to take books when they can see the color pictures.”
Meanwhile, older children would peruse the chapter books inside the bookmobile.
Willrodt said many of the books are by Native authors, an effort she began to focus strongly on a few years ago.
“About three years ago, I said to myself, ‘Why aren’t we focusing on our audience and what they need,’” she asked.
The books by Native authors, Lepkowski added, are strikingly popular among both children and adults.
“I can’t keep them on the table,” he said.
Willrodt and Lepkowski said Lily Mendoza, owner of Word Carrier Trading Post in Rapid City, has helped the school to order books by Native authors for the last several years. Lepkowski noted, too, that book donations play a big role — and he said books for older children, from seventh grade through high school, constituted a particularly big need.
The Bookmobile’s work this summer also included contributions from interns Morgan Pulliam and Austin Harjo, both undergraduates at the University of Notre Dame. Harjo, who is Choctaw and Creek, and Pulliam shared their thoughts about the experience on a YouTube podcast.
Lepkowski said he visits communities before the Bookmobile comes through to let them know it’s on the way.
“I put posters around on the reservations,” he said. “I drop them off at community centers, libraries, and food stores. I let them know this is legitimate and well-run.”
Willrodt emphasized the importance of spanning a wide territory.
“We know the need is there, and we get to as many places as we can,” she said.
People with questions about the project can reach St. Joseph Indian School at 800-341-2235.
