St. Joseph's Indian School Bookmobile

Andy Lepkowski, left, Morgan Pulliam and Austin Harjo present the St. Joseph's Indian School Bookmobile at the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. Lepkowski works in alumni relations and serves as the bookmobile coordinator during the summer. Pulliam and Harjo served as summer interns.

 Claire Nehring

St. Joseph’s Indian School Bookmobile continues to flourish, serving nearly 1,700 children and adults and distributing about 17,000 books this summer.

“Almost every year we give out as many or more books as the year before,” said Clare Willrodt, the school’s director of communications. Willrodt coordinated the project in past years for the Chamberlain school.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments