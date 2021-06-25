July 1 is almost here, which means travelers at Pierre Regional Airport will soon have a choice of airlines between SkyWest Airlines and newcomer Denver Air Connection, which expects its planes to arrive next week.
“We’re pretty much ready to go,” Denver Air head of business development Jon Coleman told the Capital Journal on Thursday. “We will definitely be ready by July 1. The work they’re doing now is installing signage and infrastructure, ground equipment and check-in computers, those kinds of things.”
Coleman said Denver Air is still hiring station agents for both of its South Dakota airports, as well.
“My understanding is there are still several positions in Pierre that would be available, and perhaps one or two in Watertown as well,” Coleman said.
July 1 will mark a new chapter in the contentious struggle for control of air travel in Pierre and Watertown, which had their combined Essential Air Service contract awarded to Denver Air in April over previous contract holder SkyWest.
That development kicked off several rounds of letter writing to the U.S. Department of Transportation, including Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg himself, and reactions from the entire South Dakota congressional delegation as well as Gov. Kristi Noem.
“Because of SkyWest’s quality service, traffic at Pierre and Watertown Regional Airports skyrocketed prior to the pandemic,” Noem said. “After the Biden Administration announced an infrastructure package worth over $2.5 trillion, it seems inconsistent to reject SkyWest’s superior service. I strongly encourage you to rethink this decision and instruct your team to issue a re-bid.”
No rebid ever came, which prompted SkyWest to announce that it would continue flying out of Pierre and Watertown past June 30 at-risk.
Airport manager Cameron Howard told the Pierre City Commission at its Tuesday meeting that Denver Air’s information technology team had already arrived and begun work at the airport.
As of Thursday morning, a ticket counter directly to the right of the SkyWest ticket counter is set up with a television broadcasting the Denver Air logo on the wall behind it. The Pierre City Commission approved Denver Air’s two-year lease with the airport on Tuesday.
“The lease is the standard one that we use for our Essential Air Service contracts,” Howard said in a press release. “It provides Denver Air Connection with administrative space within our terminal, as well as access to gate space, the baggage area, and other shared space used for flight operations.”
As of Thursday, SkyWest’s basic-economy tickets for flights from Pierre to Denver from July 1 going forward start at $58. Denver Air doesn’t offer basic-economy tickets, which do not cover the cost of the first carry-on bag.
As of Friday afternoon, SkyWest’s economy tickets for flights from Pierre to Denver from July 2 going forward start at $63 — Denver Air starts at $59 for its economy tickets. Economy tickets include one carry-on bag in the ticket price and allow the ticketholder’s seat to be chosen without an extra fee.
“(We’re) very pleased with where things are, we visited both Pierre and Watertown last week to do some last-minute looks at the facilities... and came away from that with a lot of confidence of operating on July 1,” Coleman said.
