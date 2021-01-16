Standing Rock Sioux Chairman wants to 'mend fences'

Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairman Mike Faith brought a message of unity and collaboration to the State Capitol in Pierre for his Thursday State of the Tribes address to members of the South Dakota Legislature.
Gov. Kristi Noem did not attend.
“Let’s keep [unity] in mind. It’s time to mend fences, go forward positively for the people. We work for the people, they put us in these positions. So let’s keep that in mind today as we lead,” Faith said.
Faith referred to January as “the month of hard times,” and cited the 40-mile-an-hour winds that were sieging Pierre that day.
“That’s when we gather, we get together and try to problem solve,” Faith said.
In his address to South Dakota lawmakers, Faith addressed several key issues impacting Native Americans living on reservations in the state: the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, health care, economic development, education, law enforcement, housing, and climate change. He reiterated that the problems and iniquities they face can only be solved by working together.
Faith said being tribal members makes their situation more unique — Standing Rock Sioux are citizens of South Dakota as well as the U.S., but also have their own tribal government. The interjurisdictional nature of living on a reservation makes things more difficult, Faith said.
“I want to mend fences; I want to make partnerships. It’s time to put differences aside and we can do that; we just have to understand each other. We’re no different than your next door neighbor. We can help each other for a better understanding, better education. But we have to be willing to do that,” Faith said. “It’s not a perfect world; it’s not without bumps and bruises, but working together, the people we represent will benefit.”
Impact of COVIDThe arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic last March “changed our lives forever,” Faith said. People have had to adapt to a whole new way of life, including working from home, students going to school virtually, and self-isolation from friends, family, and neighbors.
“We’ve sat back and watched our friends, neighbors have to self isolate. We also watched our friends, relatives, pass away and there wasn’t a darn thing we could do about it. We watched from a distance,” he said.
Faith said Standing Rock had a plan for a pandemic, but no one ever thought they would need to use it. Standing Rock has still been performing mass testing events, and the day after Faith’s address, over 10,000 Standing Rock Sioux members had been tested for COVID.
“Testing may not be the end result, but at least we can identify cases so people can self-isolate and we can try and control the spread,” Faith said.
Standing Rock received 1,300 doses of the vaccine through the Indian Health Service, and as of Jan. 12, 635 people had been vaccinated.
Health CareThe isolation of living on a reservation makes it more difficult to receive adequate health care, Faith said. Some reservations have clinics and hospitals, but using Standing Rock’s hospital as an example, Faith said they aren’t as well equipped as others in the state. Fort Yates Indian Health Service Hospital in Fort Yates, North Dakota, was built on the reservation in 1965 and has since received “Band-Aid” upgrades, but no full scale renovations.
“We want to help our people. We want to be independent, but again, with all the multi-jurisdictions that we live in, the way we’re going to get there is working together,” Faith said.
Economic DevelopmentThere are few opportunities for economic development on reservations due to lack of funding and lack of interest in starting an economic venture in an isolated area.
“But I think we have a lot...small towns, ranches, reservations...the people have a lot to offer, but to get there, we have to work together,” Faith said.
InfrastructureThe issues with failing infrastructure on reservations are “unbelievable” and stem from lack of funding, Faith said.
“We have to be dependent on the almighty dollar; why not work together? Federal government, tribes, state, county, townships, everybody has a little bit of that money, but if you join that together, you [can take on] bigger projects, you can have better roads,” Faith said.
There is little funding available to maintain roads to redo and replace culverts and gravel, and as a result, Faith said two people lost their lives driving on reservation roads due to poor conditions.
Additionally, the Bureau of Indian Affairs impact aid formula is insufficient for tribal needs, Faith said, because the formula is updated every three years.
EducationEducation is “so, so important,” Faith said. He said tribes do their best to provide a good education for their members, but differing types of schooling — public, private, and grant schools — as well as multi-jurisdictional barriers cause inconsistencies in the quality of education offered at each kind. And without decent facilities and a competitive salary, it is hard to attract educators to teach on reservations.
Faith mentioned the Oceti Sakowin Tribal Grant School resolution (sponsored by the State-Tribal Affairs interim committee) that is coming before the Legislature this session and urged legislators to take a good look at the bill and to consider supporting it.
“Please keep that in mind as we talk today because it’s important to us to allow our students to have a self identity,” Faith said. “We may be displaced from our original land, but they can have a sense of who they are and be proud of that.”
Law EnforcementThe lack of law enforcement officers — BIE officers, county and township officers — on reservations allow for crime to grow on reservations. The multi-jurisdictional nature of reservations creates issues for cross deputation of officers, and when additional officers are deployed, they are often distributed across many reservations.
Alcohol and drug addiction, missing and murdered women and children and human trafficking are some of the biggest problems found on reservations. Without officers conducting traffic surveillance, drug and firearm trafficking can continue unchecked.
“The lack of resources to combat that, it’s pretty tough to see,” Faith said.
Faith discussed the stigmatization of addiction — “denial goes a long way with a lot of us,” he said — and how getting help can be hard for indigenous people to do because they won’t admit they have a problem. He’s also noticed that more and more young people on reservations are facing addiction problems, and said people cannot keep looking the other way and allow the addiction cycle to continue.
“Once they understand the addiction, they can start going forward in a positive matter,” Faith said. “It affects all of us, one way or another — it’s there, it’s a reality.”
Housing
There is substandard housing availability on reservations, Faith said, which comes back to a lack of funding to renovate older or abandoned homes. Again, Faith said that collaboration and forming partnerships with other agencies and communities will create better opportunities for adequate housing.
“If we get the economic development that we want, housing will pop up, but we have to work together to come to that common ground to get better housing,” he said.
Climate Change
Climate change is here, it has been changing, and it affects all of us, Faith said. During the last decade, Faith said weather patterns have been shifting and people are noticing small changes in the environment. He told legislators to listen to nature and help Grandmother Earth stay healthy.
“She’s trying to tell us something. If we don’t listen, our future, the ones that we’re here for...the grandchildren...to have a healthy environment, so it’s so important we look into the future,” Faith said.
Changing weather directly impacts wildlife, farming and ranching, and buffalo populations. Agriculture is inarguably a large part of life in South Dakota, and agribusiness will be greatly affected by climate change in the years to come.
“It’s a form of economic development, but it’s also a big part of our history,” Faith said of the buffalo industry. “It’s so important to keep that alive and well. It’s part of your tradition also. Please keep that in mind.”
Overall, Faith said Native Americans’ dependency on the federal government has been “terrible to say the least,” and made one last push for state-tribal collaboration.
“MOUs, MOAs, mutual aid agreements — why not?” he said. “So I come to you today in a good way, offering [collaboration].”
Faith said he truly believes in the power of partnerships and that he wants to see the state Legislature and tribal leaders work together for the common good: the constituents they serve. He thanked the legislators for taking the time to listen to his address.
“It’s so important we take care of everybody,” Faith said. “We can work together to help all our people.”
He ended his address not by saying goodbye — the word doesn’t exist in his language — but by saying doksha aka, meaning “until we see each other again.”
