Bill Konst swore in as the new Stanley Stanley County Treasurer during the County Commission’s Tuesday meeting.
The commission appointed a new treasurer to replace the former treasurer, who stepped down during a criminal investigation.
County resident Bill Konst started on Monday and will receive $45,000 a year. He replaces Peggy Dougherty, who received 360 days probation and fined $2,000 in September for promising a woman a job in the treasurer’s office if the woman agreed to circulate a petition to run for county auditor.
Commissioners swore in Konst on Tuesday.
“I think it’s going to be a good fit,” he told commissioners.
Originally from Philip, Konst graduated from Philip High School and studied accounting at Augustana University in Sioux Falls for one year. He worked in the cable telephone and Internet provider business for 20 years.
Konst most recently worked as a wastewater operator for the City of Pierre. He will need to run for office in two years.
Konst and his wife, Shannon, have three children.
Last month, Sixth Circuit Judge Bobbi Rank also sentenced Dougherty, who served as the elected treasurer for 11 years, to 180 days in jail. The 69-year-old Fort Pierre resident will not serve any jail time after Rank suspended that part of the sentence.
The judge claimed that Dougherty abused the authority and power of her office by offering a job to Tanya Baldwin Kayser as Stanley County deputy treasurer, which would’ve been paid with taxpayer funds, attempting to remove another public official she did not like is abuse of her office and abuse of the taxpayers of Stanley County.
The state Attorney General’s Office charged Dougherty in August with receiving pay to allow for unlawful assumption of office.
According to the complaint, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation received a report on March 15 reporting that Dougherty had misused her position by promising a job in her office to Baldwin Kayser in exchange for Baldwin Kayser taking out a petition to run for Stanley County auditor.
Dougherty confessed to investigators on June 3.
Baldwin Kayser told the Capital Journal that Dougherty apparently had something against the county auditor, Philena “Phil” Burtch.
Testifying during Dougherty’s sentencing, Burtch said Dougherty’s actions created more stress for other county employees and her inappropriate and unprofessional actions created a hostile work environment for many years.
The treasurer collects taxes, issues titles and license plates, and receives and accounts for county funds while managing county investments.
