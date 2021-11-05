The Stanley County Commission unanimously approved an ordinance Tuesday outlining cannabis establishment licensing provisions for the unincorporated portion of the county, but the $50,000 licensing fee approved by the commission is likely to raise eyebrows.
Whereas both Pierre and Fort Pierre approved $5,000 licensing application fees for cannabis establishments with a $2,500 renewal fee, Stanley County commissioners approved a $50,000 licensing fee with a $25,000 annual renewal fee.
That said, Pierre approved an ordinance to issue licenses for six cannabis establishments — three dispensaries, one cultivation facility, one testing facility and one manufacturing facility — and Fort Pierre approved an ordinance with nine — three each of dispensaries, cultivation facilities and manufacturing facilities. Stanley County’s ordinance allows only one licensed cannabis establishment to operate in the unincorporated portion of the county at one time.
The ordinance defines “cannabis establishment” as any one of a cannabis cultivation facility, testing facility, manufacturing facility or dispensary, leaving open the question of which type of facility could move into unincorporated Stanley County.
“For anybody who’s growing, if they grow more than what they’re licensed for, we would be responsible for holding any evidence if they had to go to court trial, so we have to build a climate-controlled building,” Stanley County Auditor Philena Burtch told the Capital Journal. “This is such a new thing. I know one county that they’re charging $100,000 for a license. I know another county that’s smaller than ours charging $40,000 a license. We just kind of went in the middle and said, ‘Yup, that sounds good.’”
Burtch said there was “no discussion whatsoever” of any other dollar amount.
Of the ordinance itself, Stanley County State’s Attorney Thomas P. Maher said it is close to what other counties have used.
“It’s pretty much the standard ordinance that’s been adopted and is being passed around the state,” Maher said prior to Tuesday’s vote. “And I’m sure it’s something that as time goes on, we may decide that one is the right number for our community, we might decide that that needs to be changed and of course you can go through the ordinance process to change it.”
The ordinance states that Stanley County would retain just $2,500 from applicants who fail to obtain registration from the South Dakota Department of Health, the same amount as Fort Pierre and Pierre. The ordinance further states that any dispensary in the unincorporated county can operate within the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. but does not name a time zone.
Most of Stanley County, including Fort Pierre, is geographically within the Mountain Time Zone but in practice goes by Central Time.
Executive Director Ned Horsted of the Cannabis Industry Association of South Dakota told the Capital Journal that he has heard of other jurisdictions that have reached as high as $50,000 in their application fees.
“I think any time where you allow a low barrier of entry to businesses and entrepreneurs, you’re going to have a much better chance at eliminating the black market than you would should you face an overly expensive and overly restrictive regulatory environment,” Horsted said.
He added higher license fees could also limit potential businesses to large corporations, some out from out of state.
“They have the capital to throw around to compete in that sort of environment,” Horsted said. “And your average South Dakota entrepreneur does not.”
The bright side, Horsted said, is that such ordinances can be edited and updated down the road.
