The annual Stanley County Booster Club’s chili and soup cook off fundraiser held Saturday, Feb. 1, at the school’s gymnasium saw over 160 taste-testers. Over $800 was raised and over 160 people were served during the cook off. This is one of the biggest fundraisers for the Booster Club.
“It was a big success,” said Tina Titze. “First National Bank, with their delicious chili entry, took the top prize. A close second place went to the Sosa Family, who had a chili with a kick! Third place went to Catlin’s Car Clinic/Fort Pierre Motors, who served cheesy, smoked sausage potato soup. All were delicious.”
This year’s other nine entries included the Silver Spur, John Whaley Family, Chalk/Krueger Contracting, Chuckwagon, Michelle Maupin Barrett Photography and Titan Machinery.
“Thank you to all who participated with an entry and to those who supported the Stanley County Booster Club by sampling the various entries and casting their votes for the best dish,” said Titze.
According to Titze, the Stanley County Booster Club is a group of involved parents and citizens giving support to the students of the county. The Club gives back to the school and community by supporting all facets of the district, not just athletics. Student scholarships are given, an annual Athletic Banquet is hosted and the annual Whopper Feed is hosted, in addition to other school-spirit events at Homecoming and Coronation. Anyone can be involved in the Club - there is no membership fee. For more information, email SCbooster.club@k12.sd.us.
