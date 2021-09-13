Wanikiye Loud Hawk, Stephan, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Constance Holy Bear, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Jessica Entingh, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Chad Kaltenbach, Martin, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Aidan Firman, Montgomery, AL, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

David Crow Ghost, Cherry Creek, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (2 counts), no driver’s license, $104 fines, $78.50 costs.

Janice Schnider, Hot Springs, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Evan Meerscheidt, St. Paul, MN, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Jessi Whiting, Mission, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Mary Dupris, Eagle Butte, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Nathanael Fifield, Bountiful, UT, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

James Hoyle, South Salem, OH, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Alayna St. John, Howes, no driver’s license, under 21 driver, 45 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 6 months, $300 fines, $322 costs.

Kallie Farley, Winner, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Joseph Miner, Eagle Butte, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Manuel Perez, Lakeville, MN, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Allen Stirling, Newell, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Wendy Swartz, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Machal Raske, Ft. Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Charles Clark, Brady, NE, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Bernadett Miglin, Bloomingdale, NJ, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Michael Iles, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Jeffery Wathen, Lincoln, NE, littering prohibited, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Abram Strahm, Bennington, NE, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Trevor Swenson, Valley Springs, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Jose Salazar Palmillas, Ft. Pierre, driving on the wrong side of the road, open alcoholic bev. container accessible in vehicle, no driver’s license, $162 fines, $235.50 costs.

Lynwood Rohrbough, Garden City, KS, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Precious Traversie, McLaughlin, unauthorized use of vehicle by restricted licensee, period lamps be lighted, $108 fines, $157 costs.

Ryan Wik, Sioux Falls, violate stopped vehicle, $270 fine, $78.50 costs.

Marisa Laundreaux, Eagle Butte, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

James Huse, Van Meter, IA, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Steve Goodro, Presho, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Michael Mason, Niles, IL, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ryan Wojcik, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Mary Dupris, Pierre, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $50 fines.

Jose Mendez Nolasco, Grand Island, NE, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Tags

Load comments