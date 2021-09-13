Wanikiye Loud Hawk, Stephan, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Constance Holy Bear, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jessica Entingh, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Chad Kaltenbach, Martin, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Aidan Firman, Montgomery, AL, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
David Crow Ghost, Cherry Creek, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (2 counts), no driver’s license, $104 fines, $78.50 costs.
Janice Schnider, Hot Springs, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Evan Meerscheidt, St. Paul, MN, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jessi Whiting, Mission, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Mary Dupris, Eagle Butte, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Nathanael Fifield, Bountiful, UT, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
James Hoyle, South Salem, OH, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Alayna St. John, Howes, no driver’s license, under 21 driver, 45 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 6 months, $300 fines, $322 costs.
Kallie Farley, Winner, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Joseph Miner, Eagle Butte, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Manuel Perez, Lakeville, MN, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Allen Stirling, Newell, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Wendy Swartz, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Machal Raske, Ft. Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Charles Clark, Brady, NE, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Bernadett Miglin, Bloomingdale, NJ, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Michael Iles, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jeffery Wathen, Lincoln, NE, littering prohibited, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Abram Strahm, Bennington, NE, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Trevor Swenson, Valley Springs, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jose Salazar Palmillas, Ft. Pierre, driving on the wrong side of the road, open alcoholic bev. container accessible in vehicle, no driver’s license, $162 fines, $235.50 costs.
Lynwood Rohrbough, Garden City, KS, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Precious Traversie, McLaughlin, unauthorized use of vehicle by restricted licensee, period lamps be lighted, $108 fines, $157 costs.
Ryan Wik, Sioux Falls, violate stopped vehicle, $270 fine, $78.50 costs.
Marisa Laundreaux, Eagle Butte, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
James Huse, Van Meter, IA, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Steve Goodro, Presho, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Michael Mason, Niles, IL, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ryan Wojcik, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Mary Dupris, Pierre, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $50 fines.
Jose Mendez Nolasco, Grand Island, NE, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.