Jessie Esquivel, Austin, TX, speeding on a state highway, $78.50 costs.
Heath Olson, Pierre, entering/refusing to leave property after notice, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Anil Issac, Bartlett, IL, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Timothy Romero, Ridgecrest, CA, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ashley Olson, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Danielle Walking Eagle, Saint Francis, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Judy Witham, Apple Valley, CA, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Stephen Babbitt, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Marty Hebb, Pierre, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Domnick Namanny, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rozilyn Jones, Owyhee, NV, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Isaac Loe, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kyle Lehmann, Battle Creek, IA, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Brandon O’dea, Philip, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Joey Feller, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kristen Grant, Whitewood, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Karla Gerrsen, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Leif Ek, Sheridan, WY, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jeremy Sherry, Springfield, OR, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Gerald Vanderwalker, Winner, seat belt violation, registration plate not illuminated, $50 fines.
Kaytonna Bartlett, Eagle Butte, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Anthony Steely, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, seat belt violation, $64 fines, $78.50 costs.
Marta Weaver, Tea, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kyle Buffalo, Eagle Butte, no driver’s license, speeding on a state highway, $93 fines, $157 costs.
Dorn Barnes, Harrold, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Steven Gardner, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Barb Stoeser, Midland, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Lee Rycraft, Watertown, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Stuart Karene, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, speeding on a state highway, $113 fines, $157 costs.
Duwayne Sinkey, Midland, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Chad Rausch, Gettysburg, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Misti Acevedo, Rapid City, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Wesley Benson, Kansas CIty, MO, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Schalane Bucklin, Huron, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jeaneen Bonnett, Scottsdale, AZ, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Layton Thieman, Colome, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
