Stanley County Court Report for June 1-30 Jul 4, 2022

Sioux Falls resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Bloomington, IN, resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.Rapid City resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Spearfish resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Placerville, CA, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Henry resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Murdo resident, failure to use child-passenger restraint system — 2 counts, $50 fines.Rapid City resident, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.Rapid City resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Piedmont resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Minneapolis, MN, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.McAllen, TX, resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.Sioux Falls resident, speeding in a school zone, renewal registration during assigned month,$128 fines, $157 costs.Aberdeen resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Dalhart, TX, resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Jamestown, ND, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Reva resident, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.Pierre resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Fort Pierre resident, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $50fines.Thornton, CO, resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.Mosinee, WI, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Fort Collins, CO, resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
