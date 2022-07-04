Sioux Falls resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Bloomington, IN, resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Rapid City resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Spearfish resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Placerville, CA, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Henry resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Murdo resident, failure to use child-passenger restraint system — 2 counts, $50 fines.

Rapid City resident, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.

Rapid City resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Piedmont resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Minneapolis, MN, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

McAllen, TX, resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Sioux Falls resident, speeding in a school zone, renewal registration during assigned month,

$128 fines, $157 costs.

Aberdeen resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Dalhart, TX, resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Jamestown, ND, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Reva resident, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Fort Pierre resident, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $50

fines.

Thornton, CO, resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.

Mosinee, WI, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Fort Collins, CO, resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

