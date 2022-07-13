Presho resident, speeding in school zone, $114 fine, $78.50 costs.

Porcupine resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, seat belt violation, $64 fines, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Fort Pierre resident, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Deadwood resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Black Hawk resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Rapid City resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Rapid City resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Spearfish resident, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Rapid City resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Burke resident, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.

Sheyenne, ND resident, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Fort Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Cottage Grove, MN resident, speeding in a school zone, $74 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Fort Yates, ND resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Philip resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Fergus Falls, MN resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, passengers between 14-18 required to wear seat belts, $25 fine.

Piedmont resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

South Pardan, UT resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Morgantown, KY resident, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.

