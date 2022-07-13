featured Stanley County Court Report for June, cont. Jul 13, 2022 Jul 13, 2022 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Presho resident, speeding in school zone, $114 fine, $78.50 costs.Porcupine resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, seat belt violation, $64 fines, $78.50 costs.Pierre resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Fort Pierre resident, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.Deadwood resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.Black Hawk resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Rapid City resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Rapid City resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Spearfish resident, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.Rapid City resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Burke resident, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.Sheyenne, ND resident, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.Fort Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Cottage Grove, MN resident, speeding in a school zone, $74 fine, $78.50 costs.Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.Fort Yates, ND resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.Philip resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Fergus Falls, MN resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Pierre resident, passengers between 14-18 required to wear seat belts, $25 fine.Piedmont resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.South Pardan, UT resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Morgantown, KY resident, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $78.50 costs. Copy article link Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Share feedback on this article Thanks for the feedback. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Resident Costs Fine Law State Highway South Pardan Fort Yates Sheyenne Rapid City Speed Pierre Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Coming Soon! It's almost time to have the readers decide who is the Best of the Best in 2022 in Pierre and Fort Pierre. Check it out!
