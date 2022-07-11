featured Stanley County Court Report for June, cont. Jul 11, 2022 Jul 11, 2022 Updated 4 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Eagle Butte resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Fort Pierre resident, exhibition driving, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.Charles City, IA resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Meadow resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Friendship, TN resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.St. Louis, MO resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Sheyenne, ND resident, failure to possess CDL/permit or drive CMV without proper endor, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.Sioux Falls resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Rapid City resident, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.Rapid City resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Belvidere resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Black Hawk resident, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.Midland resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Sturgis resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.Eagle Butte resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Cottonwood, AZ resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Rapid City resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Cedar Rapids, NE resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Rapid City resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Wall resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Reliance resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Sheyenne, ND resident, commercial vehicle plates, failure to display fuel permit, $208 fine, $157 costs. Copy article link Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Share feedback on this article Thanks for the feedback. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Resident Costs Fine Law State Highway South Pardan Fort Yates Sheyenne Rapid City Speed Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.