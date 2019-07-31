- Richard Judge, Parkersburg, IL, disorderly conduct, 15 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $181.50 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Cody Craft, Highmore, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Nick Moreland, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Kealy Hill, Gillette, WY, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Briauna Highhorse, Pierre, possession of alcohol by minor, $68.50 costs.
- Christopher Ludemann, Fort Pierre, illegal U turn, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Mitchell Richter, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Delaney Engbrecht, Pierre, failure to make proper stop at intersection, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Cole Regynski, Pierre, possession of two oz. or less marijuana, possession of controlled substance in Schedules I or II, failure to appear/report felony, 30 days in jail, 6 years in penitentiary suspended with 90 days in jail in lieu of pen time and credit for 25 days, 4 years of supervised probation, successfully complete evaluation/treatment/counseling/ aftercare as directed by the Court, submit to warrantless blood/breath/urine testing at any time for 4 years, submit to warrantless search and seizure of person/residence/vehicle/property at any time for 4 years, participate in 24/7 Sobriety Program until further notice, no contact with anyone deemed detrimental by Court Services, pay attorney fees while on probation, $407.50 costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.