  • Richard Judge, Parkersburg, IL, disorderly conduct, 15 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $181.50 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Cody Craft, Highmore, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Nick Moreland, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Kealy Hill, Gillette, WY, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Briauna Highhorse, Pierre, possession of alcohol by minor, $68.50 costs.
  • Christopher Ludemann, Fort Pierre, illegal U turn, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Mitchell Richter, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Delaney Engbrecht, Pierre, failure to make proper stop at intersection, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Cole Regynski, Pierre, possession of two oz. or less marijuana, possession of controlled substance in Schedules I or II, failure to appear/report felony, 30 days in jail, 6 years in penitentiary suspended with 90 days in jail in lieu of pen time and credit for 25 days, 4 years of supervised probation, successfully complete evaluation/treatment/counseling/ aftercare as directed by the Court, submit to warrantless blood/breath/urine testing at any time for 4 years, submit to warrantless search and seizure of person/residence/vehicle/property at any time for 4 years, participate in 24/7 Sobriety Program until further notice, no contact with anyone deemed detrimental by Court Services, pay attorney fees while on probation, $407.50 costs.

